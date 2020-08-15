It’s a tough time to be an investor.

The U.S. just had its worst day of COVID-19 deaths since April, 56 million Americans have filed for unemployment and the presidential election is less than three months away.

At the same time, the stock market just had its best 100-day run since 1933.

So do you buy now … wait for more certainty later … or sell now and take profits?

The “Buffett Indicator” complicates things further.

The indicator, a favorite of famed investor Warren Buffett, predicted the 2001 and 2008 crashes. And it’s flashing a warning sign again.

It compares the world’s total gross domestic product to the market capitalization of all stock markets.

When the ratio is higher than 100%, it means the global economy isn’t keeping up with investors’ optimism. And that’s bad news for stocks:

(Source: Holger Zschaepitz)

The stock market could plunge 20% … 30% … or even 50%, like it did in 2008. And it can take years for your portfolio to recover from that sort of chaos.

