Why Bitcoin Is the New Dot-Com

The crypto space is doing amazing things. Every time you turn your head, it’s up or down 10%.

But the biggest news driving its move higher right now is decentralized finance (or DeFi). It’s a trend that’s set to characterize the economy over the next few decades.

And in today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I discuss how this new tech is similar to the internet back in the ‘90s … and why DeFi will ultimately drive cryptos such as bitcoin and Ethereum higher.

