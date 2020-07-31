 be_ixf;ym_202007 d_31; ct_50

Why Bitcoin Is the New Dot-Com

Ian King

The crypto space is doing amazing things. Every time you turn your head, it’s up or down 10%.

But the biggest news driving its move higher right now is decentralized finance (or DeFi). It’s a trend that’s set to characterize the economy over the next few decades.

And in today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I discuss how this new tech is similar to the internet back in the ‘90s … and why DeFi will ultimately drive cryptos such as bitcoin and Ethereum higher.

Ian King

Ian King
Editor, Automatic Fortunes

