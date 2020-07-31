Why Bitcoin Is the New Dot-Com
The crypto space is doing amazing things. Every time you turn your head, it’s up or down 10%.
But the biggest news driving its move higher right now is decentralized finance (or DeFi). It’s a trend that’s set to characterize the economy over the next few decades.
And in today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I discuss how this new tech is similar to the internet back in the ‘90s … and why DeFi will ultimately drive cryptos such as bitcoin and Ethereum higher.
Regards,
Ian King
Editor, Automatic Fortunes