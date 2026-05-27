If I had to guess, I’d say there are probably 30 to 40 good setups in a day right now.

It’s overwhelming. And it’s all times of day…

Premarket, midday, afternoon, after-hours…

It’s literally nonstop plays.

The best part?

You get to choose.

• Which stocks you want to trade. • What time frame you prefer. • What patterns you want to trade…

It’s like a buffet of patterns.

Pick Your Setups in the Buffet

The Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) spike was a PERFECT example of what we’ve been witnessing recently.

Check it out…

Source: Stocks To Trade

AKTX 5/21/26 1min candles, after-hours spiker.

You can see just how fast it spiked before it tripled after-hours.

If you want to capitalize on this market (and the coming mayhem after the PDT rule goes away), you MUST start to…

Understand How Supernovas Move

Preferably in real time. You have to get used to seeing them, otherwise, it’s too scary to trade them.

Whether I trade it and you study my trades, or you witness it live…

Find a way.

Because there are so many plays that you can speed up your learning curve just by watching.

AKTX is just one of hundreds of possible trades over the past month.

For example, Antelope Enterprise Holding Limited (AEHL) spiked from the $3s to the $6s in 10 minutes on May 13…

Source: Stocks To Trade

AEHL 5/13/26, 1min candles, after-hours spiker.

Let’s say you don’t see it live, it’s all about getting used to seeing these moves and understanding how fast they are — which is why I’m sharing these examples in Tim Sykes Daily.

What’s the Best Time to Partake of the Buffet?

I like premarket and after-hours spikers. But that’s just because of my crazy schedule.

Also, right now that’s when the fastest moves are happening (and I don’t have a lot of patience).

I like it when a stock can double or triple in an hour or less.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (HCAI) is a good example. (Is that the longest company name in history? Aye, aye, aye…)

On May 18, it more than doubled, from the $8s to $18 in five minutes…

Source: Stocks To Trade

HCAI 5/18/26, 1min candle, premarket spiker.

That’s CRAZY.

Again, ideally, you see these in real time.

But if you don’t, study, study, STUDY the charts and learn as much as you can.

You Have Endless Opportunities In This Market

Wake up early every single premarket and stay up every single after-hours.

Learn (and bank).

It’s literally premarket, morning spikes, midday spikes, after-hour spikes.

It’s actually insane.

Here’s another one…

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) spiked from the $2s to $5 in four minutes in premarket trading on May 18.

Source: Stocks To Trade

GOVX, 5/18/26 1min candle, premarket spiker.

Some people say, “Penny stocks are dead! Small-caps are dead!”

Whoever says that is an idiot.

This is a buffet where you can just freaking order whatever you want…

As long as you’re ready.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily