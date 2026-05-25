Remember, the stock market is closed today for Memorial Day.

Let’s take a moment to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives for our freedom.

The practice of honoring fallen soldiers is an old custom.

The three-day weekend, filled with picnics and barbecues to kick off summer…

It’s more of a modern thing. So, before you clock out and lose three of your limited days on this Earth…

I want to challenge you.

Take a moment and do two things:

1. First, find a sense of gratitude for the ultimate sacrifice made on your behalf. Yes, I know we all come from different backgrounds and cultures. That’s not the point.

At some time, a soldier — known or unknown to you — gave their life so you can be free. Perhaps more recently than you can imagine.

2. Second, with that fresh feeling of gratitude, take a moment and think about what finding freedom means.

What does it mean to you?

I talk, write, tweet and shout about teaching people to be free. It’s part of my life mission. But sometimes I think there’s a disconnect.

Having the freedom to change my office daily is incredible!

Sooooo many people contact me and say they want to be free.

But when they realize what it’s going to take, they sneak away. Or when they realize the hard work and sacrifices required, they complain…

“Oh, Tim I don’t want to study, it’s too hard.”

Or…

“Tim, I don’t have any money…”

Or…

“I don’t have the time because I have two children and work 40 hours a week…”

Stop it!

Get that feeling of gratitude again. Do it. Right now.

Okay. Let’s reboot.

You ever wonder why I make videos trading from swimming pools around the world?

Or show off my exotic car collection?

Or why you might find me doing charity work in South Africa one week and eating awesome food in the Faroe Islands the next?

This is my dream life. I want to inspire you and I want it to sink in. I want to plant a seed of possibility. I want you to see what it means for someone to live completely free.

Because That’s What America Is About!

And if you don’t live in America, so be it. Because technology has changed everything. You can build your dream life from anywhere in the world.

Your dream life might not be trading from a beach in Seychelles or swimming in an infinity pool overlooking the Andaman Sea on Phuket.

I’m not trying to say my life should be your dream life. It shouldn’t. You need to decide on your dream life and then…

Go for it!

I’m living MY dream life. I’m doing what I’m meant to do. Frankly, I’m very fortunate — and I’m grateful.

But I want more people to live their dream life. THAT is what it means to have freedom.

How to Honor Your Freedom and Your Potential

Sadly, there are people living on this planet with very little freedom. And there are those with very little opportunity.

But you … if you’re reading this … YOU have the freedom and potential to chase pretty much anything. So long as you’re willing to work for it.

Here’s the deal…

A big part of what I teach is that financial freedom allows you to live any life you want.

Some people just want to make as much money as possible. I’ve been there and it was a soulless existence.

It’s not just about the money. But …

You can’t be free — completely free — to live your dream life if you’re broke. You need financial resources.

I don’t know, maybe it’s possible. But it’s damned difficult. So when you message me, tweet me, leave comments to me saying “how hard it is to study and work,” I say BS.

You want freedom to live the life of your dreams? You want to fulfill your potential? Do you want to honor the freedom you have and those who sacrificed everything for you to have it?

I don’t care if it was a family member three generations ago or someone who lost their life yesterday. They gave so you could live free.

I don’t care about your political affiliation or religious beliefs. I don’t care about your ethnic background, the color of your skin, or your sexual orientation…

I care about your power, your potential, and your freedom.

You have the power to decide, right now, to strive to become completely free. Which means to become financially free. There’s no other way in this world. If you want true freedom…

• Freedom from a J.O.B… • Freedom from a boss you hate… • Freedom from a place you’d rather not be… • Freedom from a toxic relationship… • Freedom from the demons of your own past…

Then you need financial resources. Earned in an ethical manner.

That’s the ONLY way to truly — 100% — live the life of your dreams.

What Can It Mean if You Maximize Your Life?

What if?

What if you work hard, study hard, and build your own dreams? Not somebody else’s.

Your dreams.

If, by the end of this post, this makes sense … then please send me a message saying: “I will build my own dreams.”

Too many people message me telling me they’re in debt. They’re living their life for a girlfriend or a boyfriend. Or their parents.

They’ve given up on their dreams for a husband, wife, or their kids.

They tell me they’re not really living — they’re not optimizing and maximizing the opportunity of life.

I’m not saying to give up on your relationships. Maximize those, as well. Live your life to the fullest.

I’m not even trying to tell you that what I teach — trading stocks — is the right way for you. I don’t know if it is or isn’t.

Right now, I don’t care. Sure, I’d love to have you as a student if you’re willing to work hard.

If you’re willing to work like my millionaire student, Jack Kellogg.

Jack wanted it so bad that he woke up every day and couldn’t think of anything but learning to trade. All day. Every day. For over a year. Now he can trade. He’s on his way to finding freedom.

But it might not be right for you. And that’s OK. It’s fine.

What I want is for you to be able to look in the mirror every day and say, “I’m building my own dreams.”

If you are a student, or you want to be a student of mine, then please, please, please take a moment and consider how you use this holiday.

Not only today…

Every weekend … every night after work… every single spare moment.

You could be using all your spare time to learn from my mistakes and experience. That’s why, frankly, I created Tim Sykes Daily. For you.

So YOU can choose freedom.

Open the Door to Your Creativity

Your mindset has to be one of possibility. Anything is possible. I know that sounds crazy and idealistic — but it’s true.

In this day and age, it doesn’t matter your background. It doesn’t matter your upbringing, and it doesn’t matter how smart you are. It doesn’t matter how good or bad at math you are.

What matters?

Where is your heart? What is your heart telling you to do? What are you passionate about?

You want to honor those who sacrificed their lives for your freedom? Go live your life to the fullest. Maximize your life. Optimize your life.

If I can open your mind up just a little bit…

I’m not saying it’s going to be easy. I’m telling you it’s wonderful.

Be self-sufficient, create the life of your dreams, work from anywhere in the world if that’s what you want.

We’re all different. What works for me might not work for you. We all have different personalities, different backgrounds, different strengths and weaknesses.

But you have to have the mindset that you’re going to go for it. You have to be willing to dedicate yourself.

Dedication, determination, self-discipline, burning desire, and a definite, specific goal. This is what you need to be self-sufficient and maximize the opportunity. What opportunity? Life.

Create it.

Use the resources. Study the past — it can fuel your tomorrow. Studying the past can be the key to understanding your roadmap to freedom. That’s how you better prepare for the future.

You want freedom? Earn it. Go get it. Honor your potential. Honor your opportunity. Honor your life. Honor those who gave theirs so you could live yours. Stop messing around.

What are you going to do right now?

If you get it — if this all makes sense — message me: “I will build my own dreams” at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily