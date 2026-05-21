This month, four of the largest U.S. tech companies reported earnings.

Combined, they spent $130 billion on capital expenditures in a single quarter — and plan to spend nearly $700 billion this year.

Google parent Alphabet’s profit jumped 81%. Amazon Web Services delivered its fastest growth in 15 quarters.

But read the footnotes.

Nearly half of Alphabet’s record profit — about $28.7 billion — didn’t come from search ads or cloud services. It came from marking up the value of its stake in Anthropic.

Amazon disclosed $16.8 billion in pre-tax gains from its Anthropic investment in the same period.

The crowd hears “Google profits up 81%” and buys AI stocks.

Whether the underlying economics are real or a feedback loop doesn’t matter for the short-term trade.

What matters is that the AI narrative has $700 billion in institutional oxygen behind it this year.

Drones, defense AI, autonomous vehicles, and AI infrastructure are running the penny stock market in May.

Artificial intelligence (AI) penny stocks trade below $5 — though the names on this list range higher as momentum has carried them.

They are known for their high risk and high potential reward.

These stocks generally belong to smaller companies at the forefront of integrating AI into diverse products and services: from autonomous freight trucks to electric air taxis to edge computing chips to counter-drone defense systems.

For traders, these stocks present a chance to capitalize on the hottest narrative in the market.

The inherent volatility and early stage of these companies means you need thorough analysis and sharp awareness of market trends.

These ten AI penny stock picks are on my watchlist for May. These are NOT buy recommendations.

These are volatile, speculative names with real catalysts and real risks.

Study the patterns, wait for the setups, and cut losses quickly.

If you take anything from my 20-plus years of trading, let it be this: preparation beats prediction every single time.

10 AI Penny Stocks To Watch

My top AI penny stock picks for May — rated on chart pattern, price action history, and news — are:

Prices as of 5/14/26.

(Click here to view a bigger image.)

Before you send in your orders, take note: I have NO plans to trade these stocks unless they fit my preferred setups.

This is only a watchlist.

The best traders watch more than they trade. That’s what I’m trying to model here.

Pay attention to the work that goes in, not the picks that come out.

The penny stocks on this list are some of the wildest movers on the market …

I don’t just trade these stocks randomly. I’ve developed a system for optimal entries and exits…

The best part? It uses AI!

XGPT is the AI tool my team and I have built to spot high-odds stock setups — faster, smarter, and more efficiently than any human can.

You don’t have to be a math genius or some tech wizard. XGPT analyzes patterns, price action, and data the way my top students do… only it does it 1,000X faster.

Whether you like it or not, AI is part of modern trading. Other traders are already using it, shouldn’t you?

See the details here.

Know Before You Trade

One of the greatest advantages of trading AI stocks is their newsworthiness.

Every week, there’s a new headline — a defense contract, an NVIDIA partnership, an autonomous vehicle deployment — and each headline creates a potential trade.

Penny stocks capitalize on this buzz and get the market’s inexhaustible supply of new traders excited about their own AI technologies — which will likely never materialize at scale.

As a smart trader, you don’t have to believe all the hype surrounding the AI space. I never buy into the hype — I just trade on it.

Defense spending is another major advantage right now.

The Iran conflict has pushed defense budgets toward record highs, and that spending flows directly into the drone and AI companies on this list.

Government contracts create catalysts that are harder to fake than a press release about “AI capabilities.” When a company wins an Army order, there’s a paper trail.

That gives traders an edge over the pure-hype names.

I want you to watch these stocks, but only trade them with a plan. If you go for small gains and cut your losses quickly, you can do quite well.

Like with any stock, the best way to prepare for AI penny stock rallies is to build a watchlist.

Keys to Building a Good AI Stock Watchlist

A good watchlist will build up your knowledge about specific stocks, as well as keep you prepared for the opportunities that may come.

Don’t take your penny stock lists from other people’s picks — not even mine. Other traders have different priorities, goals, and risk appetites.

Here’s what to look for in a penny stock when building your watchlist:

✅ Exhibits a Tradeable Pattern on Its Stock Chart

Start with the chart. The stocks that make my watchlists have a record of tradeable chart patterns. Penny stocks follow a boom-and-bust cycle. Since they’re mostly stocks in companies temporarily inflated by hype and gullible newbies, their patterns often repeat.

✅ Is a Low-Float Stock

Any stock with less than 10 million shares publicly available for trading is considered a low-float stock. A smaller number of shares in play means that volume spikes can really move a stock’s price. Low float plus catalyst equals violence in both directions.

✅ Exhibits an Unusual Trading Volume

Stocks trading at unusual volumes are more prone to price swings, which increase your chances of safely trading “the meat of the move.” High-volume stocks are also more liquid and easier to exit when you need to.

✅ Is a Former Runner

A penny stock that’s run in the past has a better chance of running again. Traders remember it. They set alerts for the next spike. Every name on this list has demonstrated it can make a violent move on the right catalyst.

✅ Gets Frequent Media Attention

Breaking news stories and press releases about new technology often lead to major price swings in AI penny stocks. This sector gets a lot of news coverage right now — especially with the Iran conflict driving defense headlines daily.

✅ Has a Defense or Government Contract

This one has become critical in 2026. AI and drone penny stocks with actual government contracts trade differently from those running on press releases alone. A government contract creates a verifiable catalyst with a paper trail.

Be Prepared

AI is one of the hottest sectors in trading right now.

It’s fueled by defense spending, the Iran conflict, autonomous vehicle deployments, and an insatiable appetite for drone and autonomous systems headlines.

The frequency of breaking news means there are bound to be opportunities.

Just because there are opportunities doesn’t mean you will catch them.

You have to be prepared.

That means keeping a good watchlist, watching the market, and studying harder than all of the other traders trying to come out on top.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily