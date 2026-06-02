I’m on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, where lemons grow in abundance.

You would not believe the size of the lemon I got ahold of last week. It was HUGE…

Just like the short squeezes we saw last month.

Short sellers everywhere got squeezed like the giant lemons they are.

The crazy thing is…

We’re only days away from no PDT rule.

Things are gonna get even crazier this week (no PDT rule should take it to the next level).

Get ready for a short-squeeze supernova summer!

And enjoy the lemonade, longs…

This Market Is INSANE!

You gotta love the GIANT runners we’ve seen.

But I would be remiss if I didn’t also thank the giant lemon short sellers…

Thank you, shorts, for making lemonade for longs!

Without your bitter, angry attitude, we couldn’t bank on runners like this…

Last week we watched (and traded) as QTREX Quantum Ltd. (QTEX) ran from under $1 per share to the high $4s before a big pullback…

Source: Stocks To Trade

QTEX 5-day, 1-min candle, short squeeze.

VCI Global Limited (VCIG) spiked (and squeezed shorts) from under $1 per share to the $7s…

VCIG, 5-day, 1-min candles, short squeeze.

And the biggest squeeze last week was just incredible as Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) squeezed from the $2s to over $63 per share…

Source: Stocks To Trade

ASTC, 5-day, 1-min candles, short squeeze supernova.

It would be one thing if it were just small companies.

But this market is so crazy that even a $205 billion company like Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) spiked 40% after the company reported strong earnings…

Source: Stocks To Trade

DELL, 5-day, 1-min candles, earnings winner.

I’m not suggesting that Dell’s spike is anything other than an earnings beat with an AI backdrop.

But so many runners turned into short squeezes last month. It was CRAZY.

You know the old saying?

When life gives you lemons…

Squeezing Giant Lemon Shorts Makes Lemonade for Longs

This lemon says pretty much everything about the market right now…

But I can’t help but think about how it exemplifies just crazy huuuuuuge the short squeezes this month have been, and short sellers everywhere are getting squeezed…

Short sellers have only themselves to blame. It’s not that they’re wrong about the companies.

For example, Astrotech’s press release about building quantum computers on the moon was laughable.

There’s even a fake picture of a rocket and machinery on the moon, obviously created with AI.

The problem is, short sellers are SO sure of themselves and SO aggressive that when they’re forced to cover…

It skyrockets the price (to the moon, lol).

I LOVE giant lemon short sellers. Later this week, when the PDT rule goes away…

It’s only going to get more exciting.

Again, thank you, short sellers and PLEASE never learn.

Get Ready for Supernova Summer

Now is NOT the time to get extra sleep or take it easy.

In the past, summers have been slow (a good time to take a step back and recoup).

Not this summer.

I expect this to be a supernova summer.

That means: This is a GREAT opportunity to learn and grow your account at the same time.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily