In the past three weeks, I’ve shared details with you about Chad Shoop’s groundbreaking “Profit Stacks” strategy.

This strategy is especially useful in uncertain markets

We’ve looked at:

Part 1: What Profit Stacks are.

Part 2: How Chad’s strategy uses reliable cycles.

Part 3: And the 15 sectors in Chad’s Profit Stacks Calendar — complete with the exact dates to invest in each sector.

Now, we’ll close the series by showing you how you can use the power of Chad’s six Profit Stacks to turn a $10,000 investment into over $1.5 million. You’ll even get an exclusive peek at Chad’s Profit Stacks Calendar … where you’ll see all six stacks laid out, complete with dates.

All so you can start profiting from incredibly reliable cycles in the market…

How to Profit From Stacking Optimization

In total, Chad has found six profit stacks that you can trade in a year. Each stack contains a collection of two to three sectors that you can trade at different times, reinvesting your gains as you go.

To make sure these can deliver maximum profits, he uses something called “stacking optimization.” It’s how Chad finds the best entry and exit dates for each sector.

Because of this, Chad’s readers have seen increasing annual returns over the past three years.

In 2019, they achieved a 43.64% average return on all six stacks as one Profit Stack went up by 74.58%, while a second Profit Stack doubled.

To be fully transparent, the average gain of all of Chad’s Profit Stack trades last year was 15.02%.

But just like the “typical portfolio” example I showed you on April 18, you could have made much more than that overall if you employed Chad’s Profit Stacking strategy.

Now, of course reinvesting your gains like this increases your risk. But Chad follows more predictable seasonal cycles and employs six separate stacks to diversify and limit risk.

See, Chad only recommends investing in the best stock in each sector — the one stock that could move the fastest during these in season spikes.

Momentum: The Key to Finding the Best Stock in Each Profit Stack

I asked Chad how he finds the best stock.

He told me:

If I had to break it down to one key factor, it’s momentum.

You see, right before each sector is about to head into its historically profitable months, I look at the 50, 80 or even 160-plus stocks in the sector “basket.” My team and I analyze them to see which one has the highest level of momentum. It’s a combination of recent price moves and how much faster it’s moving compared to its competitors.

This layered strategy gives us unparalleled protection and profits.

I wanted to develop a more repeatable and lucrative way for anyone to grow their portfolio to seven figures. That’s the philosophy behind these Profit Stacks.

And I’m so glad I’ve been able to deliver on my promise since launching this elite research service over three years ago.

Chad and his team’s back test shows that in Profit Stack after Profit Stack — if you had invested in only the best stocks, the gains could’ve been off the charts.

Take a look at the potential returns of all six Profit Stacks below:

Now, obviously, you’re seeing the best possible outcome here. All trading comes with risk. In fact, all six of these Profit Stacks came with losing trades.

But by sticking to Chad’s recommendations through thick and thin, your consistent winners can beat out the losers — especially when you stack them.

Finally, as promised, I’m going to share an exclusive look at Chad’s Profit Stacks calendars with our Winning Investor Daily readers.

Exclusive Look: The Profit Stacks Calendar

Chad updates this calendar to reflect the exact dates for the 15 sectors with the highest profit potential.

His team is constantly monitoring over 4,000 of them.

The calendar gives you the exact buy and sell dates for each sector.

It also tells you which ones stack together — creating Chad’s six stacks.

This calendar by itself, if used properly, can help you stack your profits.

Here it is:

So, the first stack includes three sectors: telecommunications, gold and silver, and semiconductors.

The telecom season lasts from January 22 through July 20. So you invest in Chad’s recommended telecom stock for that time … then roll that trade into a gold and silver trade.

The gold and silver season lasts from July 20 through September 1.

Then, you take that capital and roll it into the best semiconductor stock that Chad’s system identified. You keep your money there from September 1 through January 22.

Then you do it all over again.

And that’s just one profit stack out of six.

The “Gains” column on the right reflects the average gains from each sector over the previous decade.

Now, keep in mind: Chad sends his readers recommendations for each sector’s best stock. You can trade each in as little as five a week.

Chad does all the heavy lifting for you. All you have to do is open your email, read Chad’s research, follow the trade recommendation if you choose … and watch your profits stack up.

