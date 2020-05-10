Poll: Are You Willing to Go out Without a Vaccine?

It seems like the fate of the entire world is resting on the creation and widespread availability of a COVID-19 vaccine.

While it was initially thought that a vaccine could take as long as 18 months to be manufactured, the news is now suggesting that a cure could be available sooner rather than later.

It’s not coming a moment too soon. A recent poll on Twitter demonstrates that a vaccine is crucial to get our economy back to normal:

These results are far from bullish for the economy. Less than half of those polled are willing to go out to eat or shop without a vaccine — both are activities that drive local businesses.

So, we turn to you.

The Poll of the Week is: Which public places are you willing to go to without a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can let us know by answering this quick survey: