A Double Bottom Would Be Bad News for These Big Companies

Ted Bauman

I’m sure you’ve already noticed.

Big U.S. companies that already took you and me for granted thanks to their near-monopoly status are using this pandemic as an excuse to fleece Americans who have nowhere else to turn.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA)AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) … you name it. They’ve abandoned all pretense of providing decent service to save a buck. Unanswered emails, endless hold times — all combined with pious public statements of concern for their customers.

As consumers continue to struggle with the pandemic, these corporate dinosaurs will face a reckoning. And when the stock market takes another dive — as the true scale of this crisis becomes clear — these same companies will lead the charge lower.

But as I explain in today’s video, there are still great investment opportunities out there … if you know where to look.

Find Market-Beating Opportunities in Unexpected Places

Today, you’ll find out what type of investment offers a terrific bargain … but the market won’t be ignoring this opportunity for long.

This week you’ll discover:

  • Where you can lock in double-digit annual yields. (10:06-13:05)
  • When stocks are likely headed for that double bottom. (8:20-9:00)
  • Why leveraging this pandemic for an unfair advantage may be the worst mistake these companies ever make. (9:00-9:57)
  • And much more.

Kind regards,

Ted Bauman Signature
Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter

