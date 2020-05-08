A Double Bottom Would Be Bad News for These Big Companies

I’m sure you’ve already noticed.

Big U.S. companies that already took you and me for granted thanks to their near-monopoly status are using this pandemic as an excuse to fleece Americans who have nowhere else to turn.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA), AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) … you name it. They’ve abandoned all pretense of providing decent service to save a buck. Unanswered emails, endless hold times — all combined with pious public statements of concern for their customers.

As consumers continue to struggle with the pandemic, these corporate dinosaurs will face a reckoning. And when the stock market takes another dive — as the true scale of this crisis becomes clear — these same companies will lead the charge lower.

But as I explain in today’s video, there are still great investment opportunities out there … if you know where to look.

Find Market-Beating Opportunities in Unexpected Places

Today, you’ll find out what type of investment offers a terrific bargain … but the market won’t be ignoring this opportunity for long.

This week you’ll discover:

Where you can lock in double-digit annual yields. (10:06-13:05)

When stocks are likely headed for that double bottom. (8:20-9:00)

Why leveraging this pandemic for an unfair advantage may be the worst mistake these companies ever make. (9:00-9:57)

And much more.

Kind regards,



Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter