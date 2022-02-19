Don’t Miss Out on EVs’ 1,400% Growth

The chip shortage is getting ridiculous.

I know firsthand. As I started shopping for a new family car — something with seating for six, safe, reliable, great mileage, preferably a hybrid — every salesperson said the same thing.

“You’re more than welcome to order now. But your car won’t be delivered for three to six months.”

This is silly, I thought. How many chips does a car really need?

As it turns out, a heck of a lot.

Nowadays, the average gas-powered car comes with about 1,000 semiconductors.

If I managed to talk my partner into an electric vehicle (EV)? Forget it. Those require 2,000 chips.

Not to mention EVs that are partially self-driving. They need 3,000 semiconductors!

You can see where I’m going with this.

The demand for semiconductors is only going to get higher from here, especially as the gas-guzzler goes extinct.

Remember learning in history class about how the Ford Model T replaced the horse and buggy?

That’s happening again.

You see, electric vehicles are the next stage of mobility.

And it’s already underway.

President Joe Biden put out a mandate last August calling for 50% of cars sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2030.

And Ian King sees as much as 1,400% growth happening in the EV market by 2030.

That’s why he’s recommending a new semiconductor company in the March issue of Strategic Fortunes.

It’s perfectly positioned to take advantage of the tipping point in automotive chips.

As a result, Ian expects its stock price to triple within the next two years.

To receive this brand-new issue as soon as it releases next week, click here.

Also, if you’ve been car shopping recently, let us know. Are you having a hard time finding inventory — used or new? Write to WinningInvestorDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Keep reading below for this week’s Winning ideas.

This Week’s Winning Ideas

Stocks Gained 400% the Last Time This Happened

High inflation isn’t great for stocks in the short run. But holding stocks offers good protection against inflation…

Cryptos Power the Rise of Digital Corporations

Cryptocurrency allows for the creation of a new type of corporation — a digital one.

There’s No EV Boom Without This Key Material

Addressing this shortage is key to keeping EV growth on track.

These 2 Assets Won’t Protect You From Inflation

In times of high inflation, many investors like to turn to these two assets. But that would be a huge mistake.

Crypto Could Replace the Dollar as the Global Reserve

The dollar has been the world’s reserve currency for nearly 80 years. But that could change over the next couple of decades.

Best Wishes,

Tiffany D’Abate

Senior Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing