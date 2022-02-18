Now’s the Perfect Time to Start Buying Low

“Take a deep breath.”

That’s what Alpha Investor Charles Mizrahi wants you to do before letting your emotions take over your investing mindset.

Since the start of the year, the market has been very volatile. And he knows that has a lot of investors worried.

But it’s completely natural. If you’re feeling that way, you’re not alone.

That’s why in his Real Talk this week, Charles shared the trick to overcoming panic selling. It’ll help you see the current sell-offs as the best opportunities to buy.

No Pain, No Gain: The Mind Game of Making Money

“Sell me out now!” That’s how many people are feeling right now. It’s the same way most investors felt during the 2008 and 1987 crashes, too. But rather than let your gut decide what you do next, try using this trick to profit instead.

ICYMI: Can You Prioritize Profits and Have a Heart?

You see it in the headlines all the time: corporate greed…

Companies putting profits over people.

The conventional wisdom says that you can either be a do-gooder or a moneymaker. You can’t be both.

Or can you?

Charles believes you can. Which is why he sat down with Harvard professor, Dr. Ranjay Gulati, on the latest episode of The Charles Mizrahi Show.

Gulati turns the idea of “either/or” on its head and shares how companies like Walmart, Etsy and Ernst & Young have found a way to balance doing good and making money.

Check out their insightful interview on how the desire for meaningful work has transformed the way companies do business.

It may even inspire you to change the way you think about your portfolio.

