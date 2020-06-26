 be_ixf;ym_202006 d_26; ct_50

Danger Ahead: The Fed’s Great Modern Monetary Experiment

Ted Bauman

If the federal government wants to spend money, then it must tax or borrow … at least, that’s what we were all taught.

But for the last decade, Washington has relied on backhanded money printing made possible by the Federal Reserve’s endless program of buying up U.S. government debt.

The truth is, paying off those Treasury bills will probably cost the economy more than simply writing them off.

I explain in this week’s video why that could lead us to a shocking conclusion.

The Economic Revolution Has Already Begun

As an economist and historian, I can tell you, we have already embarked on the greatest experiment in modern monetary history … one that could turn our economy, politics and markets upside down.

In today’s video you’ll see:

  • The revolutionary alternative to the Fed’s policy that would see money printing go to Main Street, not Wall Street. (11:06-12:28)
  • What the establishment gets wrong about the current economic system. (15:05-15:39)
  • The truth about what causes inflation, and what that says about tremendous economic potential for the U.S. (15:39-18:37)

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

