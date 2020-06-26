Chad’s “Quick Takes”: 2 Stocks to Buy and 3 to Sell

Hear about five stocks in five minutes in my latest “Quick Takes” video.

Since the pandemic hit, the stock market has been highly volatile. We experienced a huge dip, then a sharp rebound. Then the other day, we saw a decline of more than 2% in a single day.

And it doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon.

Extreme volatility is here to stay, and you need to know what to watch for.

As a short-term trader, I look at opportunities that last weeks or months. The key price levels I watch are even more important in times like this.

It’s these price levels, or areas of interest, that will dictate how I recommend you trade certain stocks.

That’s why I started the “Quick Takes” segment on my YouTube channel. It’s all about providing analysis on stocks my subscribers are interested in. I talk about stocks directly recommended by you.

For example, shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) have rebounded more than 100% from their lows in March. But based on the uptrend that has created, I see the stock climbing even higher from here.

Today I’ll break down what I’m seeing in Pinterest, the price of gold, and three more stocks in a short five-minute video. Two we’ll bank on, and three we think will tank.

Click below to check out my latest video and get my two buys and three stocks to sell.

