This market is offering up TONS of opportunities.

But there’s 1 key strategy you MUST follow.

Especially in premarket and after-hours trading.

This week, there were SO many premarket runners.

It pays to wake up early and know your risk management strategy inside and out.

Why?

It goes back to something billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones once said…

“Don’t focus on making money … focus on protecting what you have.”

This is going to sound counterintuitive…

But to protect what you have in THIS environment, you have to do this…

Sell Into Strength To Maximize Big Runners

Everyone keeps asking me how to maximize big runners…

The truth is, I screw up all the time (and that’s okay).

For example, a week ago (March 27), I was SO pumped about my PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) trade.

I really liked the news and the Friday action.

But I got too big and too excited. The problem is…

When these things spike, they also come down.

It’s really nice to say, “Hey, ELAB went from the $1s to the $8s. Fantastic.”

It actually went higher, into the $14s when shorts got squeezed on Wednesday.

Then the company did a toxic financing….

Source: StocksToTrade

ELAB 3/27/26 to 4/2/26 1-min candles, toxic financing.

That’s why it’s really tough to get too aggressive on anything right now.

I nailed the initial runup last week (March 27).

But from the top, it dipped roughly 30% before the squeeze got maximized.

The lesson (and this is really painful for me because I was dead on)…

Learn To Control Your Emotions

I knew that ELAB had more upside.

But because I didn’t control my emotions, I got too big, too soon (and then I got scared out).

Frankly, I was right to be scared out because you can’t load up at $3.50 and risk a dip to $2.50.

You don’t know what it’s going to do.

You don’t know what ANY of these plays are going to do.

So, this is a really good lesson for me…

Take Profits Into Strength

Turbo Energy S.A. (TURB) was another example from yesterday (April 2).

The markets gapped down to start the day because of more war talk.

And THAT means oil was up…

United States Oil Fund (USO) was going ballistic.

When USO goes, all the usual oil and energy suspects pop (including TURB).

But they also fade…

The biggest lesson is to try to keep your emotions in check and take profits into strength.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily