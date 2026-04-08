Most traders think discipline means white-knuckling through losses.

That’s exactly why they keep failing.

Real trading discipline is not about willpower.

Once you have a system that makes proper decisions obvious, discipline is easy.

This approach has helped me and my students turn small accounts into 7- and 8-figure portfolios.

Obviously, learning to trade and grow an account takes time and effort.

The good news is, most of my students started with little to no discipline at all…

The Setup

The real problem is that traders try to discipline themselves around making money.

That might sound counterintuitive, because you got into trading to make money, right?

But if your focus is on the money, then every loss feels like a discipline failure.

And THAT triggers emotional decisions that can spiral into bigger losses (MUCH bigger).

Grab a hot drink, open your notebook, and take notes…

Building Trading Discipline Isn’t Hard. It’s Misunderstood

Forcing yourself to follow tough rules only leads to frustration. Instead, use this simple 3-step layer process for effortless trading discipline:

Layer #1: Stop measuring discipline by profits. Measure it by process and execution. Layer #2: Make your rules so specific that your brain cannot negotiate in the moment. You have to be specific (remember this). Layer #3: Build real experience through deliberate “small-sting” losses that teach you (WITHOUT destroying your emotions and your account).

You MUST stop trying to force discipline. Start building the system that makes it automatic.

That’s what I teach all my students — including Jack Kellogg.

Millionaire Moves

Jack Kellogg is one of the hardest-working traders I know. He pushed it harder than any trader I know…

• 2020: Jack passes the $1 million milestone and closes the year with $1.9 million in career profits. • 2021: Jack has a $624K day, a $1.3 million week, and hits $8.6 million in career profits. • 2022: While the overall market was down, Jack added $1.7 million to his overall tally.

Last year, Jack crossed $20 million in trading profits (including losses):

I’m not telling you this to brag. I’m showing you that it’s possible. If you have the right tools…

Jack epitomizes what dedication, discipline, and a well-developed trading strategy can achieve in the stock market.

This week, he’s watching two space stocks. Here’s what Jack had to say…

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU): Such a great space stock in the small-cap space. The stock already went on a monster run in December and into early January. I’m keeping an eye on it. If it can base in the high $2s or even the low $3s. I’ll be watching for the volume to stay relatively strong as well. Satellogic Inc. (SATL): Another solid space stock to keep an eye on. It’s breaking out of a huge range near $6. Could see this trend up to the $7s or even the $8s this week. Who knows where it could be if the market stays strong.

So, how’d Jack do on those calls?

Yesterday, SIDU was based in the low $3s in premarket trading before spiking, basing again, and squeezing to $3.96 in the afternoon.

Source: StocksToTrade

SIDU 4/3-6/2026 1-min candle, Jack Kellogg’s watchlist.

SATL hit $7.16 in premarket trading, had a weak open red to green, and then traded sideways in the high $6 to low $7 range.

Source: StocksToTrade

SATL 4/3-6/2026 1-min candle, Jack Kellogg’s watchlist.

Solid.

Jack is a great example of a successful trader who gives back to the community.

Catalyst Watch: War and Space

This week, it’s a war-torn whipsaw. Yesterday, the markets opened slightly higher and traded sideways. Oil opened a little lower and then nudged up.

Meanwhile, the White House says tonight’s deadline for a deal with Iran is final.

On a more uplifting note, everyone is excited about space. The Artemis II crew aboard Orion did an EPIC lunar flyby on Monday.

Between that and the upcoming SpaceX IPO…

Space stocks are hot (which is why SIDU and SATL are on Jack’s watchlist). And they should be on yours, too.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily

P.S. Today, there’s really only one thing on my mind.

This poor elephant has been in chains for 45 years. The only time she gets unshackled is when she’s forced to carry ignorant tourists who pay to ride.

I’m here in Thailand for one reason only: To free this beautiful animal and get it into a sanctuary by my birthday in 7 days.

Help me spread awareness about how riding elephants funds a tragic cycle of cruelty.

We MUST warn everyone: NEVER ride an elephant!