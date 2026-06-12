Happy SpaceX day! It’s finally today. It’s everywhere.

My best advice: Don’t let your emotions control you.

There has been so much hype around this IPO and NOBODY actually knows what’s going to happen.

Don’t play guessing games.

Have a plan, no matter what. If you are set on buying SPCX, follow your trading plan.

If you’re trading sympathy plays, follow your trading plan.

Don’t overcomplicate things.

Because if you don’t get into SPCX, there are still opportunities everywhere…

God Bless Short Sellers for Supernovas Galore

It’s not even every day anymore.

It seems like every single HOUR there’s another supernova.

I can’t keep up.

The only people I know who are keeping up are short sellers…

And THEY are keeping supernovas up, up and away…

Because of their overaggressive, toxic inability to adapt.

God bless you, short sellers!

You are making me SO proud of my students by giving them…

Endless Short Squeeze Supernovas!

No matter where you are on your journey…

NOW is the time to study and trade.

Take Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY).

On Wednesday, it more than doubled to $19 — a nice 60% to 100% gain in a few hours.

Source: Stocks To Trade

$DSY more than doubled to $19.

Then, we got another one. DSY made a BIG spike from $2 to nearly $10 in just a few minutes.

Source: Stocks To Trade

$DSY makes another big move from $2 to $10 in minutes.

This industry is SO full of fakes, scammers, and charlatans.

It’s only been a week since the PDT rule ended and penny stocks are going crazy.

Usually, when the overall market is down like the past few days, I encourage students to be careful.

Roughly 75% of stocks follow the overall market, so when it’s falling, it’s better to stay in cash.

But the number of supernovas every day makes it almost impossible.

God bless all the Pop Culture Group (CPOP) short sellers who helped make it pop from $0.38 all the way up to $2.55 in one day.

Source: Stocks To Trade

$CPOP — supernova on top of supernovas galore.

If you are serious about trading, get up early every day and watch premarket trading.

If you are already trading, but your broker doesn’t allow you to trade premarket, I suggest calling them to find out why.

Because short sellers like to risk annihilation DAILY.

I talk to so many traders every day.

These short squeeze supernovas are blowing up countless short sellers who simply refuse to admit how terrible an environment it’s become for them.

Which makes it a GREAT environment for meticulous long-biased traders who are banking on it.

My Advice for You

First, this is what I LOVE about trading. You can do it from anywhere with WiFi.

And for me, this is SO much better than sitting in a small room with a bunch of monitors, glued to my desk and overtrading…

This is me trying to work out in this INSANE gym with a view, but also trying to keep up with premarket runners like $DSY.

But I also want to point out that even smart millionaire students are getting caught up in all the craziness right now.

Don’t feel bad if you miss any of these supernovas or sell too soon. Take singles, one at a time, and move on.

This incredible market is like a driving range offering you unlimited balls to practice on. Are you really gonna get mad if you shank one or two or even three or four balls?

Stop thinking you will be perfect, especially in the beginning and keep practicing!

Have a great day and let’s gooooooooo!

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily