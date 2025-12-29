No one wants to hear it, but you know it’s true: Trading has risks. Most traders lose.

It takes hard work and dedication to become a successful trader. If you don’t do your due diligence, there’s a good chance you’ll end up without any money left to trade.

Losing your hard-earned money is the biggest risk in trading.

That’s why I tell everyone to never trade with more than they’re willing to lose. If you bet the rent money on a trade and that trade goes south, you’ll end up with much bigger problems than simply missing a trade.

There’s another risk with trading that gets into trading psychology. I’m talking about emotions. And not the good kind…

When a trade goes against you and you aren’t mentally prepared, that trade can control you. It can take hours, days, or even weeks before traders can snap out of those negative emotions.

That’s why I make sure I take care of myself. I love to travel and give to charity. Both make me extremely happy and help me control my emotions.

Risk management isn’t just important — it’s the single most critical factor in trading.

It’s the one thing all successful traders have in common.

Without a solid risk strategy, even the best setups can lead to devastating losses. If you don’t consistently follow a structured risk management plan, you will lose money over time.

Learning how to use risk management when you trade can be tough at first, but that’s why I’m here — to help you.

So let’s go over some strategies to help you get started…

Position Sizing: Avoid the #1 Trading Mistake

The biggest mistake traders make?

Taking positions that are too large.

Oversized trades amplify emotions and increase the risk of significant drawdowns. To combat this, I recommend using my 10-5 Rule for position sizing and stop losses…

The 10-5 Rule: A Simple & Effective Strategy

✅ Risk no more than 10% of your total trading capital per trade.

✅ Set a stop loss 5% below your entry price.

🔹 Example: If you have a $10,000 trading account, the 10-5 Rule means:

• Each position is $1,000 (10% of your capital). • Stop loss is set 5% below your entry price. • If the trade hits your stop, your maximum loss is $50 per trade (just 0.5% of your total account).

By following this consistently, you’re limiting your risk to only 0.5% of your total capital per trade, ensuring that one bad trade won’t blow up your account.

For traders who can handle higher risk, an alternative is the 10-10 Rule: Same 10% position size per trade. Stop loss set 10% below entry. Max loss per trade = 1% of total account balance.

The Golden Rule of Risk Management

📌 Never risk more than 10% of your account on any single trade.

📌 Always set a stop loss at least 5% below entry.

📌 By following the 10-5 Rule, your risk per trade is just 0.5% of your total capital.

By sticking to these principles, you protect your account, control losses, and put yourself in the best position for long-term success.

Smart traders survive the game by managing risk first — profits will follow.

Risk to Reward: The Secret to Winning Trades

One of the most important rules in trading is to always ensure your potential reward outweighs your risk.

The golden ratio? Risk $1 to make at least $2.

The key to achieving this is simple:

✅ Always set a stop loss.

✅ Always have a clear price target before entering a trade.

Example: How to apply the 2:1 Risk-Reward Rule

📌 You buy a stock at $10.

📌 Your stop loss is set at $9, meaning you’re risking $1.

📌 You only take the trade if you realistically expect the stock to hit $12 or higher.

If technical analysis or news catalysts suggest the stock has a strong chance of reaching $12+, then you’re risking $1 to potentially make $2+ — a trade worth taking.

Keep it simple: Whether it’s risking $1 to make $2, or $0.10 to make $0.20, always aim for at least a 2:1 risk-reward ratio.

The Bottom Line About Trading Risk Management

There’s no way around it: Trading is inherently risky.

That’s why I trade scared, so trading is less scary. That’s one way I work to stay safe in the markets.

Every successful trader develops solid trading risk management skills.

Discipline is key to developing risk management skills. Without it, you’ll never be able to stick to the rules.

Study hard and never risk more than you’re willing to lose…

What do you think? What does your trading risk management look like? Let me know at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Tomorrow, I’ll share one sector that can take off in 2026. You can apply this strategy if you want to invest in it.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily