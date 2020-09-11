 be_ixf;ym_202009 d_11; ct_50

What Does Prosperity Mean to You?

Annie Stevenson

Posted by | Sep 11, 2020 | , ,

2 minute, 26 second read

Story Highlights:
  • Our team focused on protecting everyday investors this week.
  • There are people in the world who are working toward empowering others.
  • We want to hear from you.
Editor’s Note: Our resident Wall Street veteran Charles Mizrahi is tired of seeing everyday Americans get lost in the bog of financial planning. They fall prey to scamming advisors, obnoxious fees and crippling misinformation.

He decided it was time to cut through the noise.

He sat down with one of the most iconic political forces of the past 30 years. She tells the personal story of how she realized that her financial planner didn’t have her best interests at the top of his list. If she can take back her financial future with Charles’ help, you can too.

Check out their conversation here. — Annie Stevenson, Managing Editor, Winning Investor Daily

There’s a lot of bad news right now, we won’t lie to you.

Wildfires, explosive politics, pandemic deaths … and that is just in the U.S.

But we didn’t get into this business just to talk about the bad news.

Today, we’re going to talk about something a little different.

We received a wonderful note from one of our subscribers last week (edited for length and content):

Image showing a reader email with this text: I am a subscriber of Winning Investor and have been following you for a while. I am more than thrilled to have read your article Prosperity & Generosity: The Biblical Roots of Capitalism … [I] tell people all the time that we as a community it is our duty to help our neighbors in need… As a self-taught investor I have built up our portfolio so that my husband and I won’t have to count on the government in our retirement. I also teach and guide many women and young girls to be financially free. I have been able to help many people… Thank you so much for writing the article keep spreading the message. Blessings, Pamela L.

Thank you for writing in, Pamela.

This is exactly why we do what we do here.

We’re not in this for ego-centered accolades. We’re in this business to help as many hardworking Americans as we can. And hopefully, the people we help will help those around them.

Of course, that doesn’t change the fact that there are ugly things happening in our world today. But we’re glad to be a small part of something that can give people greater financial independence and freedom.

That is something our editors were heavily focused on this week:

Here at Winning Investor Daily, we’re committed to giving you the advice you need to take you from an investor … to a winning investor.

That means that we focus on strategies that help you learn to make money in any market.

Today, we want to hear more from you.

What does American Prosperity mean to you? We would love to hear it from you. We may feature your email in an upcoming issue.

Reach out to us here.

Regards,

Annie Stevenson

Managing Editor, Winning Investor Daily

