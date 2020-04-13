This Bailout is for Wall Street … Not Main Street

Crisis? What crisis?

If you are trapped at a Wall Street trading desk with nothing to look at but stock prices, you can be forgiven for thinking it’s smooth sailing from here.

After all, the S&P 500 jumped 12% in four days last week … even as more than 16 million Americans filed for unemployment in just three weeks.

But this ordeal is far from over. This is what you call a “dead cat bounce.”

In fact, the stock market rally actually exposes the problem with the pandemic bailout money: It’s going to the big banks, not you.

There’s nothing surprising about that. Over the last 40 years Wall Street has become Washington, D.C.’s biggest sponsor. He who pays the piper calls the tune.

Fortunately, as Ted and Clint explain in today’s video, there are ways you can game a system that’s rigged against Main Street.

What You Can Do About It

Unless Washington gets its act together — and fast — there’s very little chance this recovery will trickle down to Main Street. And most of us can’t afford to wait for politicians to do the right thing. So what can you do?

In today’s installment of Your Money Matters, you’ll find out that there are some serious risks ahead, but also opportunities.

You’ll also discover:

What you can do now to profit from this situation (ticker symbols and all). (12:33 – 15:01)

Where the bailout money really goes by following the money trail of the recent stock rally. (2:19 – 3:31)

How big banks get stimulus so easily, while the rest of us are left behind. (3:31 – 5:52)

The reason we could be headed for trouble much worse than 2008 … if Washington doesn’t act fast to give relief to Main Street. (15:06 – 15:45)

We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. If you would like to see subtitles, though, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it’s pretty good.

And if you like what you see here, please subscribe to Ted’s YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow him on Twitter here.

Stay safe,

Angela Jirau

Publisher, The Bauman Letter