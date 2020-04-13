Stocks’ Best Week Since 1974 — Here’s What’s Next

Wall Street has a new narrative: Congress and the Federal Reserve will support the U.S. economy — no matter what.

We’re already seeing the effects of the latest stimulus efforts, as the S&P 500 Index just had its best week since 1974.

Overall, the stock market is already up 25% since it bottomed in March.

In today’s 12-minute Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I discuss why stocks could be headed much higher from here — Although it isn’t quite time to go all-in just yet.

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider