 be_ixf;ym_202004 d_13; ct_50

Select Page

Stocks’ Best Week Since 1974 — Here’s What’s Next

Jeff Yastine

Posted by | Apr 13, 2020 | , ,

32 second read

Stocks’ Best Week Since 1974 — Here’s What’s Next

Wall Street has a new narrative: Congress and the Federal Reserve will support the U.S. economy — no matter what.

We’re already seeing the effects of the latest stimulus efforts, as the S&P 500 Index just had its best week since 1974.

Overall, the stock market is already up 25% since it bottomed in March.

In today’s 12-minute Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I discuss why stocks could be headed much higher from here — Although it isn’t quite time to go all-in just yet.

Best of Good Buys,

Jeff L. Yastine

Editor, Total Wealth Insider

Recommended For You

This Bailout is for Wall Street … Not Main Street

How to Profit From the Faster Arrival of This Next-Gen Technology

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This