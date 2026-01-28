Most traders hunt where the crowd is loudest.

They read front-page news, look for headline spikes, or search for tickers from chatrooms.

And as a result, they miss a repeating market setup right under their nose.

I posted a warning earlier this week. Already, we’ve seen multiple runners follow the exact same script.

• Only trade this top setup. • Don’t give away gains on bad trades.

That’s the formula.

This trade pattern repeats almost daily right now. And I’m not the only person seeing them: The students who pay attention are on their way to success.

I’m here to show you what to do.

Momentum is Spiking. Are You Ready?

Already this week, the momentum is incredible.

Check out the charts below. Every candle represents one trading minute.

Battalion Oil Corp (BATL) spiked 430%.

BATL chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

Naxos.‌ai Inc. (GXAI) spiked 130%.

GXAI chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BNAI) spiked 390%.

BNAI chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

Of course, past performance does not indicate future results.

But each of these stocks spiked higher with news. And they each had a float below 10 million shares.

But there’s another piece to the puzzle that makes these setups the strongest trade opportunities in the market right now.

The Factor Behind The Strongest Trades

The best plays happen when most of the market isn’t paying attention.

That’s when we get the most dedicated moves, free from too much noise that disrupts the natural pattern forming in the price action.

I told some of my students: Watch this strategy unfold in the market and comment below that you’ll sleep less.

Look what happened:

My students and I are ready for the next +100% spike!

Traders need to sleep less right now because the best setups come during premarket and after hours.

➡️ Wake up earlier.

➡️ Stay up later.

When the crowd sleeps, the tape tells more of the truth.

In premarket and after-hours, the order flow is thinner and the strongest catalysts reveal themselves without the daytime noise.

A low float, plus fresh news, plus lighter liquidity leads to a clean trend, clear levels, and fast feedback from the price action.

During these specific time frames, we recognize our favorite setups more quickly.

And if the stock works against us, we can get out with more conviction.

The patterns are the same.

Apply them at the right time of day: During premarket and after hours.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily

P.S. When I wrote about this earlier in the week, some of you emailed me and said you didn’t agree. And that’s okay! I’ve never pretended that this kind of trading is for everyone.

It takes dedication. I’ll try to walk you through the valuable lessons you need, but ultimately, it’s up to you. You’re taking the risks and hopefully reaping the rewards. Because I know how trading the right way can change your life — I’ve done it!

If you’re committed to learning — and occasionally sleeping less — send me a quick message to let me know you’re “IN” at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.