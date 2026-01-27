It’s already the last week of January.

Almost one month down. Eleven to go.

And if this first month is any clue…

2026 isn’t slowing down. It’s speeding up.

Last week alone, multiple small caps surged +100% while following my favorite trade patterns.

The same setups. Same repeatable moves.

My millionaire students and I ride these stocks during the strongest price action. Then we get out before it fades back to nothingness.

We’re not stupid. We know these spikes are unsustainable. But it doesn’t matter because we’re not investing.

We sit in cash until the chart matches our patterns, then we snipe a calculated trade.

A quick position limits our exposure to the overall volatility while allowing us to lock in sizable gains that can far outpace the market.

There’s still time to switch your account trajectory in 2026.

Don’t miss out on one of the most volatile years I’ve ever seen.

Take Advantage of Every Week

In a world full of endless attention outlets: Social media, friends and family, our jobs, school, gym, self-care routines … It’s easy to tell ourselves, “I’ll look at the market tomorrow, or maybe next week.”

No.

This week. Today. Right now.

There are stocks spiking at this very moment. Trade setups that slip through your fingers every hour you’re not paying attention.

Now, with that said, you don’t have to trade all day long. You don’t even have to trade every day.

But without a clear and up-to-date understanding of the biggest movers in the market … You don’t have a chance at gains.

That’s the honest truth. And it’s why I always say, “stock trading isn’t for everyone.”

Some people don’t have the interest or the discipline that it takes to succeed in this market.

For example, my millionaire student Evan Schunk used to be a cashier at a pizza shop. Look at him now:

Throwback to my last trip to Tokyo with my millionaire student turned master short seller Evan and his wife Bianca.

We can’t stop time. Your future life is on the way.

And right now, this very week, you have the power to mold it into the life you want.

My Strategy for Gains This Year

Low floats are catching fire over and over again.

Look at some of the names from last week for proof of this momentum.

• 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTP) spiked 330%. • Namib Minerals (NAMM) spiked 470%. • Movano Inc. (MOVE) spiked 240%.

Of course, past performance does not indicate future results.

But, these are textbook examples of bullish momentum on a stock with a low supply of shares. The low supply helps the price spike higher.

You can see all three of the stock charts below. Every candle represents one trading minute:

SXTP chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

NAMM chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

MOVE chart multi-day, 1-minute candles.

Each of these stocks met our criteria: A float under 10 million shares.

And each of them followed my trade patterns as they spiked higher.

Study these charts.

Study breakout patterns. Panic dip buy patterns. Weekend gap-up patterns. All from my framework.

This price action shows up over and over again on the next hottest stocks in the market.

This is already shaping up to be the biggest opportunity of the year! And it’s still only January.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

