Most traders feel that they’re working hard.

Especially if they’re following my process. They study the right patterns, learn from the best charts, and even execute solid trades.

But they’re doing it at the wrong time of day. And it’s killing their progress.

The market gives us a small window of opportunity every trading day. A stretch of time where stocks rip higher and charts show us clean patterns, free from clutter.

If you miss this window, you’re making it harder on yourself.

The good news is: You don’t need to sit in front of your screen all day. You just need to show up during the most explosive hours.

This is how small accounts can potentially grow at a quicker rate than the rest of the market.

The best, most explosive moves every day, free from clutter.

It’s not about trading more, it’s about trading the strongest setups when it matters most.

Every day, five days a week, this window opens.

Your Monday Motivation: Don’t leave any more money on the table in 2026…

Trade During This Window for a Chance at Explosive Gains

Here are some recent examples…

On January 15, a 13D/A filing revealed Madryn Asset Management increased its stake in Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) to 91%.

That single filing ignited a massive momentum shift. The next morning, January 16, VERO exploded 804%. And the price action followed my pattern perfectly.

On the VERO chart below, every candle represents one trading minute:

VERO chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

On January 20, Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (TWG) spiked 220% after announcing acquisition news.

The price action gave us another opportunity for a breakout trade:

TWG chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

Also on January 20, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) announced positive data from its trial for a treatment of Atopic Dermatitis.

The stock spiked 199% after the news broke. And we saw another breakout setup:

CRVS chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

And the momentum continued on January 21…

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) spiked 350% after announcing a new contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

And another breakout:

PAVM chart intraday, 1-minute candles.

I was buying shares of PAVM in the $14 range, because I was early to the move and I knew what to look for.

The Most Valuable Time of Day

There’s something special about the early hours. Before the bell and before the chaos of the day takes over.

It’s a new dawn. It’s a new day. And the momentum is pure.

During premarket hours, stock spikes haven’t alerted the masses of short sellers yet. And they’re not slowed down by midday fatigue.

It’s when the cleanest patterns form. We can clearly see the breakout setup on the chart before the crowd piles in.

You don’t need to trade all day to win. You just need to show up in the morning. When the energy is raw and the spikes are fresh.

Drag yourself out of bed, start a pot of coffee, and get ready for the cleanest trade patterns of the day.

Every morning brings new spikes and new trade opportunities.

Pay attention during premarket hours. You can sleep any other time of day.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily