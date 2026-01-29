I’m telling you: Low float stocks with news.

That’s the formula.

Especially in a volatile market like the one we’re seeing this year.

Today, I want to make sure you’re ready to trade.

And part of that is understanding the lingo.

In the world of Wall Street and stocks, “float” refers to the number of shares of a company that are available to the public for trading.

These shares are typically held by regular investors, not company insiders or employees.

It’s a term that every investor should be familiar with, as it can significantly impact a stock’s liquidity and volatility.

The float of a stock can influence its price movements, trading volume, and even the company’s market capitalization.

A lower float can lead to larger price swings, where a higher float may move slower.

Understanding the float can provide valuable insights into market dynamics and help you make more informed trading decisions.

So let’s get into it!

Types of Float in Stocks

Float is a key factor in the supply and demand dynamics of a stock.

Understanding the float of a stock can help give you insight into a stock’s potential volatility and liquidity — important factors when developing your trading strategy.

When it comes to float in stocks, there are several types to consider.

Each type represents a different portion of a company’s total shares and can give you insights into a company’s financial structure and market position.

It’s not just about knowing the definitions…

It’s about understanding how these concepts interact and influence each other in the live market.

Outstanding Shares

Outstanding shares refer to all shares of a company, including those held by insiders like employees and management, as well as institutional investors.

This is the total number of shares that exist for a company.

The number of outstanding shares can provide insights into a company’s size, financial structure, and market position.

Restricted Shares

Restricted shares are shares that are held by insiders and cannot be traded in the public market until certain conditions are met.

These conditions often involve a specific time period after an IPO (Initial Public Offering) or the achievement of certain company milestones.

The number of restricted shares can provide insights into a company’s insider ownership and potential future changes in the float.

Authorized Shares

Authorized shares are the maximum number of shares that a company can issue.

Not all authorized shares are issued as outstanding shares, and not all outstanding shares are available as float in the market.

The number of authorized shares can provide insights into a company’s potential for future growth and stock dilution.

Float Percentage

The float percentage is the portion of outstanding shares that are available for public trading.

The float percentage can provide insights into a stock’s potential liquidity and volatility.

Benefits and Risks of Different Floats in Stocks

Different types of floats come with their own sets of benefits and risks.

Larger floats offer more liquidity, which means investors can buy or sell shares without causing a significant impact on the price. This makes high-float stocks more suitable for institutional investors who trade in large volumes.

Low-float stocks, on the other hand, can be highly volatile. With fewer shares available for trading, buy or sell orders can have a significant impact on the stock price.

This can lead to large price swings, which can be risky for investors.

However, low float can be great for traders. You just have to understand how to trade these stocks…

Calculating Outstanding Stock Numbers

The number of outstanding shares is typically listed in a company’s quarterly or annual report. This number can change over time due to actions such as stock splits, share buybacks, or additional share issuance.

Calculating the Float Percentage for a Stock

The float percentage is calculated by dividing the float (the number of shares available for trading) by the total number of outstanding shares and multiplying by 100.

Interpreting the Results of the Calculation

A high float percentage indicates that a large proportion of a company’s shares are available for trading, which can suggest greater liquidity and less price volatility. A low float percentage, on the other hand, can indicate higher volatility and potential price manipulation.

Understanding Float Impact

The size of a company’s float can have a significant impact on its stock’s performance. This is especially important in day trading.

Day trading aims to capitalize on short-term price movements in the market.

It requires a thorough understanding of market trends, a disciplined approach, and the ability to make quick decisions.

Low Float Stocks

Low float stocks often experience higher price volatility. With fewer shares available for trading, a single large buy or sell order can significantly move the stock price. This can create opportunities for large, quick profits, but it also comes with increased risk.

High Float Stocks

High float stocks tend to be more stable. With more shares available for trading, it’s harder for a single trade to significantly move the price. These stocks are often favored by institutional investors who need to buy or sell large volumes of shares.

Over-the-Counter Stocks

Over-the-counter (OTC) stocks often have a low float. These are stocks that aren’t listed on a major exchange like the Nasdaq or Dow Jones. They’re often smaller, less-established companies, and their low float can lead to high price volatility.

Comparison Between High and Low Floats

When comparing high and low float stocks, it’s important to consider your investment goals and risk tolerance. High float stocks can be a good choice for conservative investors who prefer stable, predictable stocks. Low float stocks can offer higher potential returns, but they also come with higher risk.

Stock Price Manipulation Through Float

A low float can make a stock more susceptible to price manipulation. For example, a trader with a large amount of capital could buy up a significant portion of the available shares, driving up the price. This is known as a “pump and dump” scheme and is illegal.

How to Find Float Data?

You can find data on a company’s float in its quarterly or annual reports. Many financial news and information websites also provide this information. It’s important to use a reliable source to ensure the data is accurate.

More Knowledge = Better Prepared to Trade

Understanding float is crucial for any investor or trader.

It can significantly impact a stock’s price volatility and liquidity, affecting your trading strategy and potential returns.

Trading isn’t rocket science. It’s a skill you build and work on like any other.

Trading has changed my life, and I think this way of life should be open to more people…

I started Tim Sykes Daily to pass on the things I had to learn for myself. It’s the kind of community that I wish I had when I was starting out.

Trading is a battlefield. The more knowledge you have, the better prepared you’ll be.

Do you trade low-float stocks? Let me know at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com — I love hearing from my readers!

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily