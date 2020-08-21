 be_ixf;ym_202008 d_21; ct_50

Select Page

Tesla vs. Google: Race to $5 Trillion

Ian King

Posted by | Aug 21, 2020 | ,

34 second read

Tesla vs. Google: Race to $5 Trillion

Earlier this week, Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) reached a $2 trillion market cap for the first time.

That begs the question: Can any of the other major tech companies keep up with Apple — or even surpass it?

In the opinion of myself and my colleague Michael Carr, two pioneers in the self-driving vehicle space have the potential to do so.

In today’s Market Insights video, we discuss why Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) or Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOGL), the parent of Google, could soar past the $2 trillion mark and head toward $5 trillion and beyond.

Click here to learn about Michael’s new “Strike Zone” strategy.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes

Recommended For You

10X Your Returns With This Powerful Strategy  

Tech’s New Favorite Metal (It’s Not Gold)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This