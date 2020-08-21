Earlier this week, Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) reached a $2 trillion market cap for the first time.

That begs the question: Can any of the other major tech companies keep up with Apple — or even surpass it?

In the opinion of myself and my colleague Michael Carr, two pioneers in the self-driving vehicle space have the potential to do so.

In today’s Market Insights video, we discuss why Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA) or Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOGL), the parent of Google, could soar past the $2 trillion mark and head toward $5 trillion and beyond.



Click here to learn about Michael’s new “Strike Zone” strategy.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes