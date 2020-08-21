Stock Market Fantasy vs. Economic Reality — Why You MUST Care

“Unprecedented.”

If I had a dollar for every time I’ve said or heard that word in recent months, I’d have more than enough to grab several shares of Tesla (if I wanted).

I’m so tired of it, I may issue a moratorium for all our articles and videos going forward. The problem is there really isn’t a better word to describe what is going on right now.

Second-quarter gross domestic product plunged a historic 32.9%… The equities markets closed the third quarter with their best performance since 1998.

Jobless claims spiked according to yesterday’s report … and the S&P 500 Index is hitting record highs.

The fact is, the U.S. stock market has become increasingly detached from the reality of the underlying economy. Your gut reaction may be: “Who cares?” But today I’ll show you why it matters … and how it could affect you.

Just Who Is Benefiting From This Stock Market Mirage?

Don’t get me wrong. Investors’ short-term gains this year are real, but they’re only possible because the Federal Reserve is caught in a feedback loop that guarantees more and deeper financial crises in years to come.

Eventually, something must and will give … and the only way to protect yourself is to understand the nature of the real problem. That’s exactly what you’ll discover in today’s video. You’ll also find out:

The stock market is officially back to pre-COVID levels. Does that mean the U.S. has recovered? (0:45–2:20)

How the “financialization” of America has put us in a very precarious position… We are no longer a maker of things. We are makers of money. And that has had a profound (and scary) effect on stocks since 1990. (2:45–6:33)

I follow the stimulus money trail to a $434 billion jackpot. But don’t expect to see a penny of that yourself. (9:54–10:50)

Click here to watch this week’s video or click the image below.

As a side note: We don’t provide transcripts for our YouTube videos. Many of you have asked. However, if you would like to see subtitles, you do have that option. Click the “cc” button in the bottom-right corner of the video. The transcription won’t be perfect, but it should help.

And if you like what you see here, please subscribe to my YouTube channel. Just click “Subscribe” on the top-right corner of the landing page. And follow me on Twitter here

Kind regards,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter