One thing we can agree on — we all need to eat.

The pandemic can’t change basic needs. But the thing that’s changing is how we eat…

Take delivery for example. Looking back pre-pandemic, I’d say I ordered delivery once or twice a month.

In the past few months, it’s been more like once or twice a week. Over the past week, I’ve averaged once every other day.

Restaurants here in Baltimore have been slow to re-open, and I’m getting bored of my chicken and rice. So delivery apps and restaurant drop-offs have been a boon.

And I’m not alone.

According to the “State of What Feeds Us Report” from Bluedot, half of consumers say they’re using mobile food delivery apps more than they were before the pandemic.

Options for eating out — that don’t include actually sitting inside a restaurant — are doing well.

You would think companies like Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) and Uber (NYSE: UBER) (which owns Uber Eats) are doing well too. It seems intuitive, right? They have more business.

Not exactly. Sadly, having a trend on their side won’t magically make these companies profitable.

Even with the surge in demand, Grubhub reported a net loss last quarter. And Uber Eats is just a small portion of an unprofitable business…

We won’t go into all the ways that Uber may fail here today. (My colleague and our in-house research expert, Chad Shoop, had a good video on it back in 2019.) But suffice to say that even with the increased business, the company still has negative net revenue.

Sometimes the investing idea that makes sense on the surface may really be a dud in the long run.

So how can an average investor cut through the noise? How can you get at what really matters in an investment?

Chad’s Weekly Options Corner

You see, Chad trades in the options market the same way that some people trade in the stock market.

He looks for places that the market is missing value. We call this “mispricing.”

When something is worth a lot more than it’s selling for, you have a mispricing.

And when that happens, you can trade with less risk and more reward than you may have ever thought possible.

But here’s the thing — most people refuse to trade options no matter how safe or profitable they may be.

They’re scared … they’re confused … they feel like it’s a strange, complicated world.

Many of our readers said the same thing when we asked them:

Chad saw all this a few months ago and decided he wanted to do something about it.

Options can seem complicated to someone who has never traded them. Heck, they can seem complicated to a professional.

But they don’t need to be.

Chad decided to leverage his knowledge of the options market for you and start a Weekly Options Corner.

He’ll write to you every week and talk about the options market. This won’t be a sales pitch (we know you get enough of those). There won’t be any jargon or complicated models.

Chad will simply show you how options can work for you.

Those Grubhub and Uber stocks I mentioned earlier? Just because they’re investment duds in the long run, doesn’t mean you can’t make money from them in the short term … with options.

Think of it as Chad’s options education course.

