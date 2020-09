The markets have been calm for the past few months. Then the Nasdaq 100 Index suddenly fell about 11% in just three days.

It was the fourth-largest three-day drop since the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.

But this isn’t like the dot-com crash.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Ian King and I discuss why you need to stay bullish.



Good investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line