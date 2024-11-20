No matter where you stand politically, the numbers don’t lie: Trump’s victory was a clear message from the American people.

As investors, it’s crucial to understand why voters cast their ballots the way they did.

Simply put, it’s about the economy. Americans felt they had less money, and what they did have wasn’t stretching as far.

Bidenomics wasn’t working for them.

When the price of eggs doubles, the person in the Oval Office takes the blame.

Trump isn’t your typical politician; he’s a businessman.

And that’s what the market is reacting to now.

Trump’s focus is on reducing taxes, cutting regulations and driving confidence across industries.

His pro-business stance will bring changes, especially in emerging sectors like artificial intelligence (AI).

Today, I want to discuss how we can take advantage of this new pro-business era when President Trump returns to the White House on January 20, 2025.

Trump Targets Overregulation in AI — A Boost for Investors

AI is one area where we’re likely to see big changes.

Last year, the Biden administration issued an executive order on AI, setting rules to monitor how AI models are trained and what they produce.

They wanted to ensure that AI was used responsibly.

However, Trump has been clear that he plans to dismantle this order, seeing it as government overreach.

Big Tech and AI startups are on board, arguing that strict AI rules would stifle innovation.

Trump’s approach could mean fewer regulations, allowing these companies to innovate faster and get products to market quicker — great news for tech investors.

Without these regulations, companies would need to self-monitor AI safety and transparency.

This shift puts more responsibility on businesses, but I’m more comfortable with the marketplace regulating AI than the government.

Now is the time to take action.

I really can’t even understate this … AI is one of the biggest mega trends of my lifetime.

AI’s potential contribution to the global economy by 2030 is in the neighborhood of $15.7 trillion.

And those are the lowest numbers I’m seeing!

Think about it. The United States’ GDP is around $23 trillion. So this is about 70% of U.S. GDP.

That’s how huge AI is going to be…

