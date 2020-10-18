 be_ixf;ym_202010 d_18; ct_50

Select Page

Poll: When Will Congress Pass COVID-19 Stimulus?

Posted by | Oct 18, 2020 |

27 second read

Poll: When Will Congress Pass COVID-19 Stimulus?

The 2020 presidential election is almost here, and it has the potential to shake up the markets in a big way.

Ian King and Michael Carr discussed some of the potential effects of the election in Friday’s Market Insights video, which you can watch here.

One issue that many investors are paying attention to is the ongoing negotiations for a multitrillion-dollar COVID-19 stimulus bill.

So, the Poll of the Week is: When will Congress pass COVID-19 stimulus?

You can let us know by taking this quick, one-question survey:

Loading

Recommended For You

Home Health Care Tech Is Getting Some Big Upgrades

Avoid the Mistake That Bankrupted This Retail Giant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This