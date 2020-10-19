This Is the Greatest Wealth Creator for Any Investor

Almost overnight, financial dreams turned into financial nightmares.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., the economy forever changed. Thousands of businesses were forced to shut their doors and millions filed for unemployment.

Americans from all walks of life helplessly watched as life as we knew it came to a screeching halt.

But if there’s one piece of advice I can give you today, it’s this: Don’t throw in the towel. Don’t give up.

As a nation, we’ve faced bigger obstacles. Not only did we overcome them, but we’ve also thrived. And we’ll thrive again — because America is the most unique country on the face of the earth.

We live at a standard that our grandparents would’ve just dreamed of. They would’ve given their right arm to have the creature comforts we have — like air-conditioned homes, vaccines and antibiotics.

We have basic things like clean running water that most people in the world don’t have. Think about that.

And we’re a nation that’s produced more wealth than any other. Even during the pandemic and shutdowns, our economy is starting to recover.

Businesses are starting to reopen across the country. The unemployment rate is down from the pandemic high of near 15% in April to 7.9% last month. And certain industries that I’ve shared with you are still seeing plenty of demand.

So, there’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll only keep growing stronger as a nation from here. And that’s why I’m telling you not to give in.

Because I’m betting on you: the everyday American investor…

Giving You Back Your American Dream

Even if you’ve fallen on tough times, this is the land and time of opportunity. You still have the chance to achieve your American dream, no matter where you’re at in life.

And there’s no better way to do that than by investing in stocks.

It’s really simple: A stock is just a piece of a business. And if you buy a piece of the best business at the right price, it’s pretty hard not to make money. Over the long term, a great business will grow. Its stock will run higher.

So, no matter what walk of life you come from … if you just buy great stocks at bargain prices, all you have to do to make profits is sit and wait. And that’s what makes the stock market the greatest wealth creator for anyone, including you.

Now, there are always these bargain opportunities in the stock market. You just have to know how to find them.

And that’s why I’m here: To use my 37 years of Wall Street experience to help you find the best stocks to grow your retirement and reclaim your financial futures.

For example, I told you which kinds of businesses to avoid to pandemic-proof your portfolio: movie theaters, airlines, restaurants and retailers without an online presence.

I’ve also told you which ones would thrive and grow your nest egg in the long run — technology, health care and e-commerce.

I’ve shared all this and more with you because I know firsthand how America is built on freedom, opportunity and giving back to society.

My grandparents came to America in steerage, which is the bottom of a ship. My dad was a warehouse manager, and my mom stayed at home to look after my three brothers and me. I grew up as working class as you can get.

So, I want to help every American get their fair share of the prosperity of this great nation.

The bottom line is that helping you achieve your American dream is at the heart of what we do. And to properly reflect that, we’re making some changes at Winning Investor Daily…

Starting tomorrow, you’re going to be the focus of our new name and banner: American Investor Today.

Now, you don’t need to do anything different to get American Investor Today in your inbox. It’ll show up right where Winning Investor Daily used to be.

The best part? You’ll continue to get the same profit opportunities and insights from me and my team as you always have — the kind that builds the wealth that’s made our nation the greatest on earth.

I’m excited about this new direction and you should be, too.

Regards,



Charles Mizrahi

Editor, Alpha Investor Report