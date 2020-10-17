Home Health Care Tech Is Getting Some Big Upgrades

Quil Health, a joint venture of Independence Blue Cross and telecom giant Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA), made a big announcement on Monday at the HLTH 2020 virtual conference.

The company said it’s developing the first smart in-home sensor network designed specifically for seniors.

Say someone falls. They’re covered. This tech platform features real-time activity and health tracking and can alert caregivers remotely in case of emergencies, such as a fall.

The main goal of this technology is to help more seniors live independently as opposed to relying on nursing homes or 24-hour home care.

Quil expects to launch its platform by the end of 2021. And if everything goes as planned, you can expect it to be heavily promoted by Comcast, which is a $208 billion company.

And that’s not the only life-changing health-monitoring device in the making…

In fact, there were 698 acquisitions of medical device companies in the first half of 2020 alone, according to Business Insider.

All these acquisitions are gearing up to change the health industry as we know it. That’s why the health-monitoring industry should be on every investor’s radar.

When Tech and Health Care Collide

The global medical devices market was valued at $425.5 billion in 2018. And it’s expected to grow to a $612.7 billion market by 2025.

As the market continues to expand, companies have been eager to acquire startups. That gives them access to new technologies and software, as well as the industry’s top talent.

So, here are the top three home health-monitoring acquisitions so far in 2020.

Most of these companies aren’t public yet. But the demand for their innovations underscores the incredible opportunities ahead for this exciting industry:

Fitness tracker and GPS company Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) announced that it’s acquiring Firstbeat Analytics.

Finland-based Firstbeat develops software that analyzes data such as stress levels, sleep patterns and respiration rate.

This software will be used in Garmin’s wearable technology to help people better understand their health situation.

Biofourmis is acquiring the Gaido Health cancer-monitoring tool from Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

This tool is designed for remote monitoring of patients who recently received chemotherapy treatment at a hospital.

It allows doctors to check on patients at home and be alerted to any sign of complications.

One Drop acquired health sensor company Sano Intelligence.

Sano developed a painless, high-tech glucose-monitoring tool for people with diabetes. Its platform integrates with users’ smartphones to provide real-time monitoring of glucose levels.

Glucose testing is typically done with a small needle, so Sano’s method is a great alternative.

