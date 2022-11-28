Airbnb, General Motors & Tesla Could Rebound FAST in 2023

Today’s topic is a growth sector that’s forecasted to make a big rebound on its earnings next year. This includes stocks like Airbnb, General Motors and Tesla…

In This Post:

Monday Market Insights : Why “consumer-driven” stocks are down, but definitely not out. I reveal five stocks that could see explosive growth in 2023.

: Why “consumer-driven” stocks are down, but definitely not out. I reveal that could see explosive growth in 2023. Important Reminder : Don’t forget to sign up for Ian King’s upcoming webinar: “Crisis Investment Summit!”

: Don’t forget to sign up for Ian King’s upcoming webinar: More in the News: Chinese protests on zero-COVID policies, Twitter, Sam Bankman-Fried and Dogecoin.

Monday Market Insights: The Fastest Growth Sector in 2023

Ian’s unable to join me today, but there’s still plenty to cover in market news. The biggest opportunity we’ve found has a lot to do with you: consumers.

According to the latest research (by Bloomberg, our team and other financial analysts), the growth sector that could see the fastest rebound in the coming year is consumer discretionary stocks.

You could consider this type of stock as “consumer-driven.” The classification includes nonessential goods and services like entertainment, high-end retail, cars and leisure activities; companies like Airbnb, General Motors and Tesla.

It’s surprising that these stocks are doing well despite the economic climate we’re in. But it’s even more surprising that they’re forecasted to keep that momentum going into 2023.

Watch today’s episode of Monday Market Insights to find out why — plus five stocks in this sector that you can buy today!

(Or read a transcript.)

Don’t Miss Ian King’s “Crisis Investment Summit!”

Just in case you missed my Friday announcement, here it is!

Ian is going live tomorrow, November 29, with an urgent message. It’s called the “Crisis Investment Summit.”

He’s presenting his latest research on how you can make money in times of economic crisis, including recessions. And the best part: It’s completely free!

Sign up for your spot today, and you’ll get exclusive access to the webinar and an email notification when it launches.

More in the News:

China: Three years of stringent zero-COVID policies and lockdown protocols have left the Chinese people weary.After a fire tragically killed 10 people in Urumqi (a city that had been under lockdown for months), protests began rippling across Shanghai, Beijing and other cities — against the Chinese Communist Party. Protestors have called for President Xi Jinping to resign.

Three years of stringent zero-COVID policies and lockdown protocols have left the Chinese people weary.After a fire tragically killed 10 people in Urumqi (a city that had been under lockdown for months), protests began rippling across Shanghai, Beijing and other cities — against the Chinese Communist Party. Protestors have called for President Xi Jinping to resign. Twitter : Elon Musk announced that Twitter is rolling out its new verification service next week. This will manually authenticate Twitter accounts, with a new color-coded system to boot.

: Elon Musk announced that Twitter is rolling out its new verification service next week. This will manually authenticate Twitter accounts, with a new color-coded system to boot. SBF : FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted he will be speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit this Wednesday (11/30). NYT got some backlash on Twitter for allowing him to speak, let alone participate.

: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted he will be speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit this Wednesday (11/30). NYT got some backlash on Twitter for allowing him to speak, let alone participate. Dogecoin: The crypto token jumped by 22% last week over the speculation that it could become involved in Elon’s plans for Twitter.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Strategic Fortunes

Disclaimer: We will not track any stocks in Winning Investor Daily. We are just sharing our opinions, not advice. If you want access to the stocks in our model portfolio with tracking, updates and buy/sell guidance, please check out Strategic Fortunes.