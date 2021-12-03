Your Omicron Investing Game Plan

It’s been a roller-coaster week thanks to Omicron…

Earlier in the week, the major indexes saw some of their worst days this year over fears of spreading cases and vaccine effectiveness.

But yesterday, the markets bounced back, with travel and hospitality stocks leading the way.

Despite that, Alpha Investor founder Charles Mizrahi wouldn’t touch airlines or other travel-related companies with a 10-foot pole right now. And on Thursday, he laid out why you shouldn’t, either.

You can catch up on that and all of his Real Talk from this week below!

Welcome to the New Normal

Businesses need to adapt to our constantly changing world. And Charles recently revealed which ones will be the winners throughout the pandemic and beyond…

How to Beat the Inflation Tapeworm

Soaring demand and worker shortages are making the supply chain crisis worse. It’s the perfect storm for higher prices. But you can combat inflation today with this solution.

Here We Go Again…

Air travel has completely changed thanks to COVID. And there’s no way to know what’s ahead for airlines. That’s why Charles says you should invest in these types of businesses instead.

From Mike G.: Hi, Charles and team. Thank you for your advice and encouragement. The days of large, sudden drops in the market from panicked news over the pandemic, interest rates, etc., can be very troubling to say the least. Especially when you see thousands of dollars disappear in a flash!

I’m keeping level-headed thanks to my time on the planet (61 years) … learning from my past panic-selling mistakes … and now, finding your newsletters. I’ve joined Alpha Investor, and I watch your videos and read your email updates.

Combined with your confident explanations and due diligence in your investing approach, I’m now very confident of letting it ride!

From Pamela C.: Hi! This is my first time responding as a new Alpha Investor.

Inflation is driven by greed. It’s the grasping for more without hindrance. Far too often, we do what we do without any reference to the guiding principles of God’s Word in every area of our lives. If our God is truly the greatest mind in the universe, it would behoove us to take heed to His Word and let it be our eternal source of all that we need.

We are retired and debt-free. And we’re loving it! I have my own landscape business, which keeps me active and healthy at 71 years! I don’t care what inflation does. I buy what I want, when I want it. Our lifestyle is very conservative. We aren’t irrational spenders. We buy the majority of our clothes from local thrift stores. I even get beautiful, rugged, name-brand work boots there.

So what if gasoline goes to $5 a gallon? Bring it on! We can deal with it! Do we like it? No. But that only hardens our resolve. We recently discussed what we would get each other for Christmas and drew blanks. But our future in heaven is assured — not by all these things we do down here — but by trusting in Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior.