Simmer-Down Sunday: Wait, It’s December Already?

So Anyway, Here’s December

Great Ones, it’s officially that time of the year — Turbotime!

That home stretch when we shift this timey-wimey thing into maximum overdrive, and a new year of even-greater Greatness will be upon us all. Or something along those lines.

There’s a veritable treasure trove of festive movies and brilliant holiday specials (not you, Star Wars), and you went with Jingle All The Way? Seriously?

Hey, nothing says “December is here” like some Schwarzenegger schlock and PS5 pandemonium … right?

We’re just antsy with anticipation over what the bright, brimming optimism of this holiday season will bring … yippee, yoohoo. Much cheer, very joy, wow.

Anyway, we gathered up some stuff you might’ve missed over the past week — especially if you got caught up in the festive flurry of decorating and cookie-making. (RIP my waistline … ooof.)

Here’s some of that extra Greatness for you to munch on right meow … you know, if those Santa cookies didn’t satisfy:

Meet Your 3D Maker

After years of spinning its wheels, the 3D printing market is finally getting the acceptance and attention it deserves. Luckily, Paul Mampilly knows exactly how to play this trend.

On The Lam From Uncle Sam?

If you’re tired of giving all your hard-earned money to Uncle Sam, Ted Bauman can show you sneaky — but 100% legal — tax tips to help you stash your cash.

Not-So-Fine Airline Agitation

Charles Mizrahi says it’s time to buckle up. With Omicron making the entire airline industry antsy, travel stocks — and particularly airliners — could be in for a bumpy ride.

Catching Crypto’s Comber

Ian Dyer says a groundswell is forming in the crypto market that could be bigger — and more lucrative — than we’ve ever seen before. Here’s how to catch crypto’s next wave.

Helter Skelter: Omicron’s Market Madness

The market’s coming down fast, but don’t let it break you. Omicron’s helter skelter means you happy froods need your towel now more than ever.

