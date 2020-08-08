I Sold My Stuff on eBay — You Can Too

I started selling collectibles on eBay years ago.

At the time, I was able to make some extra cash by getting rid of stuff I’d accumulated when I was younger. Plus, it was a great way to free up closet space since I was living in a small apartment.

But now, with the pandemic affecting in-store shopping, more people are buying and selling on eBay than ever before.

EBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a $38 billion company, is a major force in the e-commerce world. And its stock price has more than doubled since the market bottomed in March:

A big part of eBay’s success is how easy it is to use.

Anyone with a scale, a smartphone and some cardboard boxes can weigh, photograph and ship items to anywhere in the world.

The U.S. Postal Service even lets you schedule package pickups from your home for free. So you can do all your shipping without ever having to go to a post office.

(Pro tip: For heavier packages, you can order flat-rate Priority Mail envelopes and boxes from USPS’ website at no cost.)

The Great American Reset Is Great for eBay and E-Commerce

EBay is just one example of a booming e-commerce business.

Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN), which offers free two-day shipping to its Prime subscribers, is up more than 85% since March.

And Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ), an e-commerce company that my colleagues Brian Christopher and Ian King talked about on Friday, is up more than 275%.

In fact, according to Ian, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow by at least 10% a year over the next five years into a $7.7 trillion industry.

That’s because e-commerce is one of the biggest trends of the Great American Reset — the period of unprecedented economic growth that’s coming once the pandemic is over.

We’re already seeing huge changes in favor of industries such as work-from-home software, employment services and online real estate shopping.

In his Automatic Fortunes service, Ian focuses on tipping point trends like these that will benefit the most in the Great American Reset.

Click here to find out more.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing