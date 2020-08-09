Poll: Your Online Shopping Habits

One symptom of the pandemic has been a huge shift toward online shopping.

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSE: ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds e-commerce stocks such as Amazon, Alibaba and eBay.

It’s up more than 125% since the stock market bottomed in March:

So, the Poll of the Week is: How has the pandemic affected your shopping habits?

