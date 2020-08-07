Gold’s Rally Continues — Will It Go to $4,000?
Since the start of the century, gold has had three massive rallies.
In the first one, from 2005 to 2008, gold soared 150%.
In the second rally, from 2009 to 2011, gold skyrocketed 174%.
And the current rally, which started in 2018, could be even bigger than the previous two.
In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I discuss where the price of gold is headed next, as well as the best ways to invest in gold today.
Regards,
Editor, Automatic Fortunes