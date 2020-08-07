 be_ixf;ym_202008 d_07; ct_50

Gold’s Rally Continues — Will It Go to $4,000?

Ian King

Since the start of the century, gold has had three massive rallies.

In the first one, from 2005 to 2008, gold soared 150%.

In the second rally, from 2009 to 2011, gold skyrocketed 174%.

And the current rally, which started in 2018, could be even bigger than the previous two.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I discuss where the price of gold is headed next, as well as the best ways to invest in gold today.

Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes

P.S. The Sunday Poll of the Week is about owning physical gold and gold mining stocks. We’d love to learn more about your personal trading habits! So please check your email Sunday morning and answer our quick, one-question survey.

Gold and Silver Boom — 4 Stocks to Buy Now

