Since the start of the century, gold has had three massive rallies.

In the first one, from 2005 to 2008, gold soared 150%.

In the second rally, from 2009 to 2011, gold skyrocketed 174%.

And the current rally, which started in 2018, could be even bigger than the previous two.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I discuss where the price of gold is headed next, as well as the best ways to invest in gold today.



