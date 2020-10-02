How to Play the Broken Economy — K-Shaped Recovery

The debate over what this economic rebound looks like is over. It’s clear we’re in an unprecedented “K-shaped” recovery.

Those with higher incomes and stable jobs are doing fine, but everyone else is facing grave uncertainty.

But even in this situation, there are opportunities to profit in the stock market if you know where to look for them.

In today’s video, I’ll show you one sector that shocked investors by barreling through the pandemic with an unprecedented boost of output and stronger prices. Watch to find out the tools available to everyone that can help you pick out the top companies in this sector and others.

Choose Sectors Wisely

The S&P 500 Index fell almost 4% in September … the worst performance for that month in more than five years.

It’s due to the economic headwinds we face, and that won’t resolve itself any time soon. That means now’s not the time to jump headlong into the stock market … you have to know the right places to invest first.

In this week’s video, you’ll discover:

These charts show you what a K-shaped recovery looks like for ordinary working folks … and for the stock market. (1:33-6:04)

One non-technology sector shocked the market to rocket higher despite the pandemic. Hear why its rally is just getting started, even if the rest of the stock market heads lower from here. (6:55-11:39)

You can use these tools to quickly identify companies in any sector exchange-traded fund and tap into the big gains ahead. (11:39-15:09)

Kind Regards,

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter