Gold’s 20-Year Rally Is Only the Beginning

Ian King

Oct 2, 2020

Since 2000, the S&P 500 Index has gained more than 125%. (And its returns are even higher than that if you include dividends.)

However, one asset has done way better than the S&P 500 Index: gold.

Over the past two decades, the yellow metal has surged more than 500%. And even though its price has pulled back a bit recently, gold’s incredible run is far from over.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I discuss why gold’s 20-year rally is only the beginning:

Ian King

