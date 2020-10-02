Since 2000, the S&P 500 Index has gained more than 125%. (And its returns are even higher than that if you include dividends.)

However, one asset has done way better than the S&P 500 Index: gold.

Over the past two decades, the yellow metal has surged more than 500%. And even though its price has pulled back a bit recently, gold’s incredible run is far from over.

In today’s Market Insights video, my colleague Brian Christopher and I discuss why gold’s 20-year rally is only the beginning:



Regards,

Ian King

Editor, Automatic Fortunes