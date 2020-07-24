 be_ixf;ym_202007 d_24; ct_50

The Great American Reset’s Winners and Losers

Brian Christopher

Posted by | Jul 24, 2020

37 second read

The Great American Reset’s Winners and Losers

If you’ve looked at the Nasdaq Composite Index lately, it just keeps going up and up and up.

As of Thursday’s close, the index is now at 10,461. That’s more than 6% above its peak back in February.

The Nasdaq’s surge has been fueled by the soaring valuations of tech giants such as Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

And that’s a big problem.

In today’s 11-minute Market Insights video, my colleague Michael Carr and I discuss whether or not the Nasdaq is in a bubble right now — and how you can look for the winners and losers of the Great American Reset.

Good investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line

