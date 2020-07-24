If you’ve looked at the Nasdaq Composite Index lately, it just keeps going up and up and up.

As of Thursday’s close, the index is now at 10,461. That’s more than 6% above its peak back in February.

The Nasdaq’s surge has been fueled by the soaring valuations of tech giants such as Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

And that’s a big problem.

In today’s 11-minute Market Insights video, my colleague Michael Carr and I discuss whether or not the Nasdaq is in a bubble right now — and how you can look for the winners and losers of the Great American Reset.



Good investing,

Brian Christopher

Editor, Profit Line