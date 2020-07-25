Augmented Reality Fills Empty Stadiums With Virtual Fans

The pandemic is forcing many companies to look at outside-the-box tech solutions.

Fox Sports is one example.

The broadcaster partnered with Silver Spoon Animation to add “virtual fans” to your TV screen during baseball games.

By using a new type of augmented reality (AR) software called Pixotope, Fox Sports will fill the empty stadiums with thousands of these virtual fans:

(Virtual fans added with AR. Source: Fox Sports)

For an added touch of realism, the fans’ clothing can be customized to match the home team of that day’s broadcast:

(Source: Fox Sports)

In addition, the fans will react to plays by cheering or booing. And as the technology continues to improve, all sorts of fan interactions are possible.

This AR technology will debut on Fox today, Saturday, July 25, at 1 p.m. Eastern time, when the Chicago Cubs host the Milwaukee Brewers.

AR isn’t a perfect substitute for real fans. But it’s a big step toward helping sports seem more normal during the pandemic.

5G Turboboosts Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

Last week, I wrote about the coming 5G revolution.

With 5G, our download speeds will be more than 10 times faster than what we have now with 4G.

That opens up tons of opportunities for innovative new AR applications, as well as for virtual reality (VR).

In fact, the uses for 5G are nearly limitless — from autonomous vehicles to the industrial Internet of Things to smart cities and homes.

Regards,

Jay Goldberg

Assistant Managing Editor, Banyan Hill Publishing