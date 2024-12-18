Right now, millions of fans are piling into Madison Square Garden in NYC to watch the NBA Cup semifinals.

Look at the full stadium:

Now, picture this.

AI has the potential to generate enough wealth — right here in the United States — to mint 22,000 new millionaires every 30 days, from now until the end of the decade.

22,000 millionaires a month … that’s more than enough to fill Madison Square Garden.

I don’t make predictions, claims or forecasts. But I have research showing me where this is heading…

In 2023, the AI industry’s revenue was $208 billion.

By 2030, it’s projected to reach $1.85 trillion.

That’s roughly a 9X increase in seven years:

So, all the money we made in AI last year … all the huge stock run-ups … all the big returns … they are just a mere drop in the bucket of what’s coming…

How We Got NVIDIA Early

Let me be clear … you are not too late.

In fact, you are right there in the early innings.

Because while everyone is focusing on the AI market of the past few years…

I’ve created an “AI Money Map” that shows what’s set to happen next.

This Map helped investors get into the 800-pound gorilla of AI NVIDIA early.

In December 2020, I told my readers to “back up the truck” and buy.

Since then, it’s up roughly 900%.

Now, my Money Map is making a huge pivot.

It’s saying chip stocks, data centers and most of the other hot AI stocks are going to catch investors off guard…

The time to get into those stocks was three or four years ago.

But business, like nature, is never static.

Right now, every Big Tech company and their mother are nipping at their heels.

They all want a piece of NVIDIA’s 80% market share, and they are working like the devil to get it.

My point is, most investors have their eyes fixed on the rearview mirror when the real opportunity is right in front of them.

They are going to miss out on making as much money as they should from this mega boom.

Because if you make the right investments now, you could walk away wealthier than you ever thought possible.

So, the $64,000 question is: what should you be investing in right now for the chance to make the biggest returns over the next few years?

That’s where my AI Money Map comes in. The answer is in the Map.

AI Stocks to Buy

Here’s a sneak peek at one of the AI stocks from my American Prosperity Report portfolio that has the potential to soar with AI in 2025 and beyond.

If you want exposure to the AI mega trend, you can buy Alphabet (GOOGL).

Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai says when it comes to AI, “When you go through a curve like this, the risk of underinvesting is dramatically greater than the risk of overinvesting.”

Alphabet has increased its spending (with plans to go even bigger in 2025), focusing on AI tools like Bard and integrating AI into its core search and advertising businesses.

