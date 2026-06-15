I need you to understand something.

Morning, midday, afternoon and night…

There are plays.

Several dozen stocks are spiking by 100%, 200% and 300%…

Some are spiking 2,000% in a day.

Whatever you are doing, stop it.

Focus on your laptop, your smartphone, whatever you use to trade…

Focus 100% on this hot market.

3 Catalysts Creating This Hot Market

This “irrational exuberance” is down to three main catalysts…

1. No Pattern Day Trader (PDT) Rule.

This is playing out almost exactly like I thought it would. I wasn’t sure (nobody was).

The Pattern Day Trader (PDT) rule limited accounts under $25,000 to 3 day trades per 5-day period.

That rule is dead now. And like I said, volatility and liquidity are going to spike (and it could get wild)…

2. Shorts Are On Their Back Foot.

Several shorts have blown up.

Several short brokers are on the verge of blowing up (we do NOT want that to happen).

It’s carnage.

Overaggressive short sellers completely underestimated what would happen with no PDT rule.

The introspective tweets have already started. Other well-known short sellers have gone silent.

Dear short sellers, please get your act together (we want MORE epic squeezes).

3. SpaceX Priced Its IPO Shares at $135 Each in the Biggest Debut Ever.

It happened on Friday (and it was epic).

We’ve never seen anything like it.

This is one of those rare moments where history meets opportunity.

The knock-on effect from this IPO could last for weeks, months or even years.

I hope you are watching it today…

Remember, it’s just the first of what could be the three biggest IPOs in history after Anthropic and OpenAI also filed S-1s with the SEC.

Take Action and Start Trading Smarter

I’ve never seen anything like this in my nearly 27 years of trading and 20 years of teaching.

I’m here to teach you, but you MUST put in the effort and the time.

Only YOU can decide to focus on this hot market and use it to grow your knowledge and trading accounts.

Now go study. Hard.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily