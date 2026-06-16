I probably say this at least a dozen times a week.

It sounds negative, but hear me out.

Your #1 job as a trader is to survive the learning curve to reach profitability.

You will NEVER get there unless you…

1. Get a feel for how fast some of these big percent gainers can move and… 2. Take trades (even when it seems scary).

The key is to face the reality that at first, you’re going to feel a lot of emotions…

More than likely, you’ll feel a rush of adrenaline (especially when you win).

You’ll feel fear when you enter a trade and it goes against you.

You might even feel a little anxious right before you take your first 100-200+ trades.

If you can accept that, then you can focus on using this idea: Trading isn’t scary as long as you trade scared.

If you do that, you can gain valuable experience and develop risk management.

THAT is how all my millionaire students and I went from tiny wins and losses to sizing up over time.

If you truly want to survive and thrive in this market, you must…

Find a Way To Remove the Fear of Losing

So many new students wait … and wait … and wait…

Before they take their first trade.

I respect that. I would MUCH rather you wait until you understand a pattern and the basics before you jump in.

But there comes a point where you have to get practice.

And that ONLY comes from trading.

Here’s the cool thing…

You can start with little or no risk.

You don’t need to risk much (or anything) to start getting practice.

You can trade small or even paper trade.

There’s nothing wrong with that.

In fact, I encourage you to do both because the more you practice, the more you’ll understand the scared feeling.

You don’t have to be scared if you’re paper trading or trading with small size.

If you’re willing to cut losses quickly, then you can trade enough of the big spikers we’re seeing to refine your process.

And if you refine your process, you’ll learn which ones are good (and which ones aren’t).

If you keep doing that, you will win more than you lose. And because you trade scared and you’ve traded small (or paper traded), you’ll survive.

We have the most amazing market right now. Trade scared, so trading isn’t scary and TAKE ADVANTAGE of it.

Trillionaire Moves

I couldn’t let Friday’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) IPO go without giving props to Elon Musk.

Source: Stocks To Trade

SPCX 6/12/26, classic IPO day pop, successful IPO, Elon Musk, world’s first trillionaire.

He was only declared a billionaire when Tesla (TSLA) went public in 2012.

Now, he’s the world’s first trillionaire.

That number is almost unfathomable. It turns out that most people have no idea how much a trillion dollars really is.

Wherever you are in your journey, take inspiration. I know a lot of people love to hate on Elon Musk.

That’s a waste of energy.

Focus on what YOU can do today to start building your knowledge account so that you can grow your trading account.

And that includes trading scared, so trading isn’t scary.

It also includes getting as much education as possible.

Don’t Let the Opportunities in This Hot Market Pass You By

Get inspired. There’s a beautiful world out there for you.

Yes, you’ll have to trade scared. But you don’t have to reach Elon Musk-level wealth to have a great life.

In fact, as much as I respect Elon Musk, I’d MUCH rather be doing this…

Trading and enjoying my office with a view this week in Italy.

There’s SO much opportunity in this market. But if you’re sitting on the sidelines, it’s tough to get anything out of it.

Yes, I often say you should watch and learn.

But if you can overcome the fear, even if it means trading one share, you can start to refine.

The longer you wait, the more opportunities pass you by.

And if you are already trading, then focus on cutting losses quickly and trading with a plan.

If you have any questions, email me at SykesDaily@BanyanHill.com.

Cheers,



Tim Sykes

Editor, Tim Sykes Daily