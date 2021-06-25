Worried About the Fed? Inflation Is the Least of Your Problems

When the Federal Reserve speaks, the market is quick to react.

When there was even the slightest thought that it might raise interest rates in 2023, the market had a tizzy.

You should be very concerned that the market is so reliant on the Fed. Because what the Fed giveth, it can take away.

In today’s video, I discuss the dramatic impact the Fed has had on the stock market over the last decade … and three downsides if it were to decide to reverse its “emergency” policies.

And if the worst does occur, find out what you can do to protect your assets, and more…

A Slave to the Bubbles It Blows

The common worry about the Fed is that by pumping money into the economy, it will cause inflation.

But the real danger lies in the Fed’s role as “lender of last resort” to the banking system.

That’s supposed to be an emergency role. But it’s become an addiction. Like all addicts, someday the U.S. financial system — including the stock market — will have to kick the habit.

That’s what I’ll be talking about today…

Watch now to find out:

The Fed’s unspoken “third mandate” and how it affects the economy, as I mentioned in Tuesday’s Bauman Daily .

. How the aftermath of the Fed’s FOMC meeting is an example of how it has become “a slave to the bubbles it blows.”

Three ways to prepare for the day the Fed takes away the punch bowl … and how to survive the aftermath.

And more.

Click here to watch this week’s video or click on the image below:

(Click here to view video.)

Ted Bauman

Editor, The Bauman Letter