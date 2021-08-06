 be_ixf;ym_202108 d_06; ct_50

Ethereum Just Got a HUGE Upgrade

Ian King

Posted by | Aug 6, 2021

28 second read

There’s exciting news in the crypto world.

A brand-new protocol is completely changing the way people buy, sell and trade Ethereum.

This will have a HUGE effect on every blockchain-based project out there, from decentralized finance to non-fungible tokens to cloud storage and more.

In today’s Market Insights video, Steve Fernandez and I discuss why this could be the catalyst that sends the price of Ethereum and other cryptos even higher.

(If you’d prefer to read a transcript, click here.)

Regards,

Ian King cryptocurrency bitcoin expert at banyan hill publishing signature

Ian King

Editor, Strategic Fortunes

