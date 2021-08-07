When you hear the word “infrastructure,” you probably think of roads, bridges and buildings.

But the White House’s proposed infrastructure bill, which is currently making its way through Congress, expands the definition to include digital infrastructure — specifically, cryptocurrencies and decentralized networks.

The infrastructure bill originally required traders, miners and networks to report capital gains and losses from crypto transactions on their yearly taxes.

Luckily for crypto exchanges, the bill was amended last weekend.

According to MarketWatch, the bill no longer requires non-custodial or decentralized networks to report customers’ crypto transactions.

It would still place this burden on miners, stakers and other market participants. But that may be changing too.

Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of pro-crypto senators filed a new amendment to exempt crypto miners and service providers from the tax requirements levied on crypto brokers.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, one of the amendment’s supporters, said that “investors failing to pay tax they owe through cryptocurrency is a real problem.”

But he noted that the broad-based bill would require information from groups that would not be able to comply with the requirements.

To address this issue, the group’s amendment would “clarify that ‘brokers’ mean only those persons who conduct transactions on exchanges where consumers buy, sell and trade digital assets.”

That means miners, stakers and companies that sell digital asset storage wouldn’t have to report customer or user transactions. The new amendment would also exempt developers whose users aren’t their direct customers.

MarketWatch predicts that Congress will consider the amendment in the coming days, with a vote on the whole infrastructure package expected as early as next week.

If you’re a crypto trader yourself, you may be worrying that this new legislation is about to make your life even harder.

There’s a solution to that.

Ian King is a bona fide cryptocurrency expert. His Next Wave Crypto Fortunes service currently has 17 open positions — some of which are up over 2,000%, with several well on the way to quadruple-digit gains.

But even if you’re not looking for new crypto investments, Ian’s service is worth it.

Every week, he sends out a webinar jam-packed with the latest crypto news. So, you’ll always know what is going on in the crypto world, what to expect and when you should act.

Really, it’s a complete crypto education.

To learn more about Next Wave Crypto Fortunes and how you can join, click here.

The Digital World Will Dominate

This week, our experts brought you the latest in cryptocurrencies and virtual reality (VR). If you missed any of their insights this week, you can read about them below.

The Crypto Art World Is on Fire

Digital art used to have little to no value because it could be infinitely reproduced. But thanks to blockchain technology, digital assets now have scarcity value. And one platform, in particular, is turning artists into millionaires…

Buy This Metaverse ETF Now

Facebook’s Oculus virtual reality headsets are leading the way into the “metaverse,” and the social media giant plans to monetize the space even further. The profits promise to be huge — and you can snag your share today with a metaverse exchange-traded fund.

College NFTs Are the Next Big Thing in Cryptos

Thanks to a recent rule change, star college athletes can become millionaires from endorsement deals and the sale of digital collectibles called non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Here’s how the college sports world will affect the future of NFTs.

Ethereum’s Upgrade Is HUGE

A brand-new protocol is completely changing the way people buy, sell and trade Ethereum. This will have a HUGE effect on every blockchain-based project out there, from decentralized finance to non-fungible tokens to cloud storage and more.

Best Wishes,

The Smart Profits Daily Team