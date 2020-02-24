Coronavirus Hits South Korea, Italy — Fearless Investors Will Prosper

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 900 points Monday morning as fears over the coronavirus outbreak grew worse.

But before you rush to sell your stocks, you need to hear what my colleague Ian King and I have to say.

To watch our 22-minute video now, simply click on the image below.

The coronavirus is spreading across Asia — and now Europe as well.

In South Korea, the number of confirmed infections spiked to more than 800, up from 100 on Friday.

And northern Italy is on lockdown as the virus spreads to Europe.

As of Monday morning, 200 Italians are infected, and five have died so far.

Meanwhile, large areas of China are still under lockdown as authorities continue attempting to contain the virus.

As of the latest official count, there are more than 77,000 confirmed cases in China, with the national death toll now at nearly 2,600.

Business activity fell for the first time since the 2013 government shutdown.

The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped into contraction territory as U.S. companies dealt with the effects of the coronavirus.

Tourism businesses such as airlines and cruiselines have suffered due to the outbreaks. But manufacturers across the U.S. have struggled as well, since many of their suppliers in China have been disrupted.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) blasted off this month.

Richard Branson’s spaceflight company soared 118% in February before cooling off a bit in the past few days.

In today's video, Ian and I talk about where this red-hot stock will go from here.

Beyond Meat Inc. (Nasdaq: BYND) reports earnings on Thursday.

The plant-based meat company plunged nearly 70% after its much-anticipated initial public offering last year. But the stock showed signs of life when it spiked 74% in January.

On Thursday, investors will find out how the company is faring in this emerging area of the food industry.

