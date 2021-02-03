This Pandemic Streaming Trend is Here to Stay

When I was 13 years old, my uncle introduced me to The Beatles. And I couldn’t get enough of them.

I’d scroll through iTunes every couple of days — downloading a few of their songs, listening to them until I could sing along … and then doing it all again.

Eventually, I continued down the rabbit hole of artists from the ‘60s and ’70s — Simon & Garfunkel, Jim Croce and Cat Stevens, to name a few.

Needless to say, for $1.29 a song, my parents’ iTunes bill eventually started to rack up … Luckily, they liked the music, too. Otherwise — as they informed me — I’d have found myself in some serious trouble.

And then came Spotify.

By paying a simple subscription fee every month, I had access to all the music I could possibly want — no more buying individual songs based on 30-second snippets.

Plus, as I created playlists of my own, Spotify recommended specific artists and crafted playlists based on what I liked.

It wasn’t long before I was listening all day long … and before downloading music from iTunes became nothing more than a memory.

My wallet thanked me, too. Spotify is only $10 a month, while iTunes would have made me pay for every single song — racking up well over $100 a week.

Nowadays, it’s funny for me to think about a time when I didn’t have such easy access to endless content.

And as time goes on, we’ll start to see more and more businesses following these subscription-based models.

The Future of Streaming

It’s been clear for a while that streaming is the way of the future … After all, with the rise of Netflix came the decline of the DVD.

But nothing could’ve shown us how far it could go better than the pandemic.

With the spread of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home orders that followed, streaming companies found themselves with a captive audience as home entertainment became one of the only safe forms of entertainment.

For many, Spotify became a source of comfort as they used music, podcasts and other audio content to cope with stress and isolation — or to simply pass the time. (For me, it’s meant nonstop oldies.)

But it was by no means the only subscription-based business that saw a boost as a result of the pandemic.

Media streaming service Netflix also saw record growth. In the first quarter of 2020 alone, Netflix added 15.8 million subscribers — more than double what was expected.

Meanwhile, businesses that require foot traffic are in serious trouble.

As my colleague Lina Lee asked in a recent article: “Why go out and risk your health at a movie theater when you can stream your favorite films and shows right from the comfort of your own home?”

Even with vaccine news, these streaming businesses should continue on an upward trend. We at American Investor Today think that streaming is the way of the future.

And even though we aren’t specifically recommending Spotify, there are other ways for you to profit from this trend…

